"The Wedding Party" :  Romantic comedy grosses over N120M in 12 days

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, "The Wedding Party" has grossed over 120 million naira in 12 days.

The comedy movie which holds a record as the biggest opening week in history of Nollywood, grossed 21.5 million naira on Christmas Day.

The movie which made its debut on December 16, 2016, has now grossed over 120 million naira.

Before its latest record, the movie had set a box office record as the biggest opening weekend in Nollywood after grossing 36 million naira in three days.

The romantic comedy stars Adesua Etomi as Dunni Coker, Banky W as Dozie, Alibaba and Sola Sobowale as Dunni’s parents, and Ireti Doyle and Richard Mofe-Damijo as Dozie’s parents.

"The Wedding Party" also stars Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Frank Donga, Saka, AY, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Emma OhMaGod, Lepacious Bose amongst others.

Synopsis:

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, "The Wedding Party" is a riveting tale of the complexity of love. It is the story of Dunni Coker, a 24 year old art gallery owner and only daughter of her parents about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie. The couple took a vow of chastity and is looking forward to a ground-breaking first night together as a married couple.

The date has been set and the bride’s parents, who have recently enjoyed a surge in their fortunes, are going all out to make this the wedding of the century. Dunni’s about to be mother-in-law, Obianuju, is having second thoughts about allowing her son marry into a family she considers as beneath them.

Between matchmaking attempts on the bridal train, a wedding planner on a mission to succeed, the unruly behaviour of some ‘village’ guests and the groom’s ex-girlfriends looking to make their mark, it is clear the Wedding Party will be the talk of the town.

Will it all be too much to bear for the bride or will true love stand even the most chaotic of wedding celebrations?

Directed by Kemi Adetiba, the romantic comedy which was first announced in April 2016 screened for the first time on Thursday, September 8, 2016, at the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as a selection of the Spotlight City to City programme.

The movie also screened at the 2016 Joburg Film Festival which held from October 28 to November 5, 2016.

Written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko, "The Wedding Party" made its debut in cinemas nationwide on December 16, 2016.