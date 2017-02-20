"The Wedding Party" Mo Abudu, Banky W attend record-breaking party

A record-breaking celebration party was held for "The Wedding Party," a movie which surpassed its 60 million budget to gross over 400 million naira at the box office.

The party which held at Eko Hotel and Suite on Sunday, February 19, 2017, was attended by Mo Abudu, Mai Atafo, Banky W, Kene Mkparu, Moses Babatope, Kemi Adetiba, Somkele Idhalama, Beverly Naya, Tope Oshin among others.

"The Wedding Party" is a romantic comedy that was released in 2016. Written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko, the movie starred Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Frank Donga, Saka, AY, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Emma OhMaGod and Lepacious Bose.

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, "The Wedding Party" is currently the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

Synopsis:

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, "The Wedding Party" is a riveting tale of the complexity of love. It is the story of Dunni Coker, a 24 year old art gallery owner and only daughter of her parents about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie. The couple took a vow of chastity and is looking forward to a ground-breaking first night together as a married couple.

The date has been set and the bride’s parents, who have recently enjoyed a surge in their fortunes, are going all out to make this the wedding of the century. Dunni’s about to be mother-in-law, Obianuju, is having second thoughts about allowing her son marry into a family she considers as beneath them.

Between matchmaking attempts on the bridal train, a wedding planner on a mission to succeed, the unruly behaviour of some ‘village’ guests and the groom’s ex-girlfriends looking to make their mark, it is clear the Wedding Party will be the talk of the town.

Will it all be too much to bear for the bride or will true love stand even the most chaotic of wedding celebrations?

"The Wedding Party" was directed by Kemi Adetiba.