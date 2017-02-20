"The Wedding Party" Mo Abudu, Banky W attend record-breaking party

There was a celebration party for "The Wedding Party," a movie which surpassed its 60 million budget to gross over 400 million naira at the box office.

The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration play Bolanle Olukanmi, Mo Abudu and Beverly Naya

A record-breaking celebration party was held for "The Wedding Party," a movie which surpassed its 60 million budget to gross over 400 million naira at the box office.

The party which held at Eko Hotel and Suite on Sunday, February 19, 2017, was attended by Mo Abudu, Mai Atafo, Banky W, Kene Mkparu, Moses Babatope, Kemi Adetiba, Somkele Idhalama, Beverly Naya, Tope Oshin among others. 

The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration play Kene Mkparu, Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu, Kene Mkparu, Naz Onuzo

 

"The Wedding Party" is a romantic comedy that was released in 2016. Written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko, the movie starred  Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Frank Donga, Saka, AY, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Emma OhMaGod and Lepacious Bose.

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, "The Wedding Party" is currently the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration play

The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration

Synopsis:

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, "The Wedding Party" is a riveting tale of the complexity of love. It is the story of Dunni Coker, a 24 year old art gallery owner and only daughter of her parents about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie. The couple took a vow of chastity and is looking forward to a ground-breaking first night together as a married couple.

The date has been set and the bride’s parents, who have recently enjoyed a surge in their fortunes, are going all out to make this the wedding of the century. Dunni’s about to be mother-in-law, Obianuju, is having second thoughts about allowing her son marry into a family she considers as beneath them.

The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration play Tunde Demuren and Banky W

Between matchmaking attempts on the bridal train, a wedding planner on a mission to succeed, the unruly behaviour of some ‘village’ guests and the groom’s ex-girlfriends looking to make their mark, it is clear the Wedding Party will be the talk of the town.

Will it all be too much to bear for the bride or will true love stand even the most chaotic of wedding celebrations?

"The Wedding Party" was directed by Kemi Adetiba.

Image
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
    Kene Mkparu, Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu, Kene Mkparu, Naz Onuzo 
  The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
Banky W
    Banky W 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
    Tunde Demuren and Banky W 
  Sola Sobowale 
  Mo Abudu 
  Ikechukwu 
  Kemi Adetiba 
  • Kemi Adetiba 
  Mo Abudu with special guests at the event 
  Idia Aisien 
  Somkhele Idhalama 
  Ini-Dinma Okojie 
  Bolanle Olukanmi and Beverly Naya 
  Lala Akindoju 
  Enyinna Umwigwe 
  Debola Williams 
  Deyemi Okanlawon and Frank Donga 
  Frank Donga 
  Mai Atafo 
  Denola Grey 
  Ifeoma Williams 
  Lanre Olusola 
  Ruth Osime 
  Ini-Dinma Okojie with Mai Atafo 
  Wofai Fada 
  Betty Irabor 
  Deyemi Okanlawon 
  Mimi Onalaja 
  Tosin Odunfa 
  Bolanle Olukanmi, Mo Abudu and Beverly Naya 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  Tope Oshin 
  • Princess Abumere 
  • Emma Oh my God and wife 
  • Joe Ciroc 
  • Faith History 
  • Korrah Obidi 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • Pat Faniran 
  • Tosin Odunfa and Abbysinni 
  • Abbysinni 
  • Racheal Emenike 
  • Dr Bayo Adepetu 
  • Eunice Ofili 
  • Ufoma 
  • Gloria, Tolu, Jemima, Yemi and Tola 
  • Omotayo Adeola 
  • Micheal & Thelma Ogunlade 
  • Mai Atafo and Denola Grey 
  • Lanre & Dupe Olushola 
  • Joke Omolayo with Sola Sobowale 
  • Lynsey Elston and Corlette Kuntz 
  • Omoniyepe Ajose-Adeogun 
  • Funmi Ajose-Adeogun 
  • Mrs Tolu Sodipe 
  • Mrs Bunmi Odunowo 
  • Chidera Muoka & Nkechi Ogbonnah 
  • Stella Obinwa 
  • Tade Olafisoye 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • Mrs Yemi Eleke and Mrs Elaine Adeniyi 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
    The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 
  • The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration
    The Wedding Party Record Breaking Celebration 

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

