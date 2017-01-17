"The Republic" A Ghanaian adaptation of "Scandal"? Watch Joselyn Dumas as political fixer in trailer

A Ghanaian adaptation of "Scandal"? Watch Joselyn Dumas as political fixer in trailer for new TV series, "The Republic."

  • Published:
Joselyn Dumas as a political fixer in "The Republic" play

Joselyn Dumas as a political fixer in "The Republic"

Nicole Amarteifio has released the trailer for the pilot episode of her latest production, "The Republic."

Set in Ghana, the series which comes off as a Ghanaian adaptation of Shonda Rhimes' political drama "Scandal," follows political fixer Amerley Oquaye Mitchell, who is brought out of early retirement to solve the 'case of all cases' alongside her savvy team.

The TV series also stars Ekow Smith-Asante, Maame Adjei, Jasmine Baroudi, Briggitte Appiah, Mawuli Gavor, Andrew Adote, Ewvdzi Yamoah, Prince Amatey and Reks Brobby.

play Amerley Oquaye Mitchell and her savvy team in "The Republic"

Shonda Rhimes' "Scandal" follows Olivia Pope, a former White House aide, who becomes a political fixer and starts her own crisis management firm.

It also revolves around Fitzgerald Grant, the President of the United States of America, who was married to Mellie Grant and had an affair with the White House aide Olivia Pope.

play Nicole Amarteifio

Nicole Amarteifio is best known for "An African City," a 2014 web-based series created as a Ghanaian equivalent of "Sex and the City."

"An African City" follows five successful young women and how they adjust to life and love in Accra, Ghana, after living abroad.

The pilot episode of "The Republic" is currently available on the fee-based video platform VHX.

