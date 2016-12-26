“The Ngee Show” :  12 dos and don'ts when travelling this holiday season

The new episode of "The Ngee Show" focuses on travel etiquette over the holidays.
The new episode is titled ‘How to behave when hitching a ride this holiday season’.
In this new clip, Ngee says she created this new episode “especially for my Eastern brothers and sisters”.
In her comical delivery, the show’s host offers some holiday travelling tips. Here are some points she talks about:
Keep to time
Comport yourself accordingly
Ask which seat to take
Don’t become a car DJ
Ask before rolling windows down
Don’t become a detective
Avoid foolish questions
Don’t turn the car into a pick up
Get off where you say you’re going
Pre-inform car (owner) of extra luggage
Keep good hygiene and keep bowls in check
Don’t rear a snake in your pocket
"The Ngee Show" is a series of webisodes made by Ngozi (Ngee), which focuses on real life in Nigeria, and mostly relates to Nigerians.
