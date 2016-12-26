“The Ngee Show” :  12 dos and don'ts when travelling this holiday season

Ngozi (Ngee) presents a holiday special episode of her web series “The Ngee Show”.

The new episode is titled ‘How to behave when hitching a ride this holiday season’.

In this new clip, Ngee says she created this new episode “especially for my Eastern brothers and sisters”.

In her comical delivery, the show’s host offers some holiday travelling tips. Here are some points she talks about:

Keep to time Comport yourself accordingly Ask which seat to take Don’t become a car DJ Ask before rolling windows down Don’t become a detective Avoid foolish questions Don’t turn the car into a pick up Get off where you say you’re going Pre-inform car (owner) of extra luggage Keep good hygiene and keep bowls in check Don’t rear a snake in your pocket

ALSO READ: New episode features Frank Donga

"The Ngee Show" is a series of webisodes made by Ngozi (Ngee), which focuses on real life in Nigeria, and mostly relates to Nigerians.