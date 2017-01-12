The Lyons are coming back to dish out more drama as Fox has renewed "Empire" for a fourth season.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at the Television Critics Association tour. Accordng to Fox exec David Madden, the fourth season of the show will consist of 18 episodes.

Currently Fox's number one TV drama, the season three fall finale was watched by 7.57 million viewers in December.

Being the most-nominated television series this awards season with 35 nominations, the show was recently named a Top 10 Television Program of the Year by the American Film Institute.

The series also earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

'Empire' stars Taraji alongside Terrence Howard, Jussie Smollett, Grace Gealey, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Kaitlin Doubleday, Bryshere Y. Gray among others.

The third season has featured guest stars including Taye Diggs, as Cookie's love interest, and Mariah Carey. Nia Long is set to make their debut when the show returns for its season three mid-season.

Taraji P Henson beat Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe, How to Get Away With Murder‘s Viola Davis, Penny Dreadful‘s Eva Green, and House of Cards‘ Robin Wright to win the "Best Actress in a TV series" at the 2016 Golden Globes Awards.

Currently on break, "Empire" returns on Wednesday, March 22.