Sisi Yemmie has released a new episode of her weekly vlog.

Following up her goal for the year, Sisi Yemmie decided that meeting up with friends would be fun in episode 75 of "Sisi Weekly."

"Hello Family! Following up my goal for the year, I decided that meeting up with friends would be fun, we explored Lufasi Park in Sangotedo, Lagos. It was fun! Forget social media & other ways we keep up with our friends and family, sometimes we NEED to come together physically-It's these little things that count!

I unboxed some of our wedding presents from 2014, it was like shopping in my storage! Guess which family was in A Cheerios ad in the US and the ad was played during the Golden Globe Awards? Sisi, Bobo and Tito!!!! God is great!" - she describes the episode.

Sisi Yemmie is a Nigerian lifestyle blogger documenting bits of her everyday life as a new mom living in Lagos.