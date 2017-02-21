"The In-Laws" Watch Toyin Aimakhu, Chris Attoh, Ngozi Nwosu in official trailer

Charles Uwagbai has released the official trailer for his upcoming movie, "The In-Laws."

Directed by Charles Uwagbai and produced by Bola Oba, "The In-Laws" stars Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Dele Odule, Ayo Mogaji, Charles Inojie, Ngozi Nwosu among others.

In "The In-Laws," an old-school, lawyer's daughter is set to marry a retired policeman's son. However, their parents' deep suspicion and disapproval turn the lovebirds into strange bedfellows.

Synopsis

Tobi Balogun, a 35-year-old Doctor, and son to Rtd. Police Sergeant, Abu Balogun, is in love, and ready to marry Nancy Okezie, daughter of Donald Okezie, a retired magistrate. However, trouble starts after they secretly get engaged, and introduce each other to their families.

The movie is directed by Charles Uwagbai, whose upcoming movies include the epic movie "Esohe," slated for a 2017 release.

Uwagbai is also popular for "Black Silhouette," "Okoro the Prince," Breathless," "Brother Jekwu" among others.