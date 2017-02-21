"The In-Laws" Watch Toyin Aimakhu, Chris Attoh, Ngozi Nwosu in official trailer

Toyin Aimakhu is an old-school lawyer's daughter while Chris Attoh is a retired policeman's son in upcoming Nollywood movie, "The In-Law." Watch trailer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
  play Character posters for "The In-laws"

Chris Attoh Onilogbo Hakeem transforms actor for new role
"Esohe" Desmond Elliot, Toyin Aimakhu, Chris Attoh, Bimbo Manuel star in epic movie
Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Big Brother Naija phenomenon
Toyin Aimakhu Actress shaves head for new movie role
MTV Shuga Series producers collaborate with MTV Breaks to find directors, photographers
"Okafor's Law" Movie to screen at Pan African Film and Art Festival
“The Women” Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Femi Branch star in Blessing Egbe’s new movie
"Pathetic" Watch Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Akintola, Toyin Aimakhu in official trailer
"Industreet" Watch Funke Akindele, Linda Ejiofor, Freeze in 1st trailer for TV drama
"Emi N'ika" Watch Taiwo Hassan, Funke Etti, Ibrahim Chatta in indigenous movie

Charles Uwagbai has released the official trailer for his upcoming movie, "The In-Laws."

Directed by Charles Uwagbai and produced by Bola Oba, "The In-Laws" stars Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Dele Odule, Ayo Mogaji, Charles Inojie, Ngozi Nwosu among others.

Character posters for "The In-laws" play

Character posters for "The In-laws"

ALSO: WATCH TOYIN AIMAKHU, CHRIS ATTOH, SHAWN FAQUA IN "ESOHE"


In "The In-Laws," an old-school, lawyer's daughter is set to marry a retired policeman's son. However, their parents' deep suspicion and disapproval turn the lovebirds into strange bedfellows.

Synopsis

Tobi Balogun, a 35-year-old Doctor, and son to Rtd. Police Sergeant, Abu Balogun, is in love, and ready to marry Nancy Okezie, daughter of Donald Okezie, a retired magistrate. However, trouble starts after they secretly get engaged, and introduce each other to their families.

play Character posters for "The In-laws"

The movie is directed by Charles Uwagbai, whose upcoming movies include the epic movie "Esohe," slated for a 2017 release.

Uwagbai is also popular for "Black Silhouette," "Okoro the Prince," Breathless," "Brother Jekwu" among others.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Gifty is the 4th housemate to get evictedbullet
3 Big Brother Naija 5 times Gifty owned the showbullet

Movies

"Fences" poster
Pulse Movie Review "Fences" is a story of life, strength
Gifty doesn't know Banky W
Big Brother Naija "I was misunderstood when I said I don’t know Banky" - Gifty
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Biggie nullifies nomination
TTT and wife  - TTT and Bisola
Big Brother Naija TTT's mum praises wife, says any other woman is 'counterfeit'