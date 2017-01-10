"The Good Fight" Watch trailer for "The Good Wife" spinoff

A year after the finale of "The Good Wife," an enormous financial scam destroys the reputation of young lawyer Maia in "The Good Fight."

  • Published:

Pulse List 10 Nigerian shows you should watch this season
Kunal Nayyar Things looking up for star of 'Big Bang Theory'
"Empire" Watch mashup of Cookie’s best clapbacks from season 3
Ireti Doyle "It was difficult looking RMD in the face talk more of kissing him"
Mel Gibson 'It's time Hollywood forgave me'
"Greys Anatomy" 5 things that happened in season 12 finale
Julianna Margulies "The Good Wife" actress talks having on-screen sex in her 40s
Pulse List 7 most heartbreaking TV deaths
Viola Davis Actress is done with sex scenes on "HTGAWM"
Pulse List 2016 Top 9 Nollywood movies of the year

CBS All Access has released the trailer for its upcoming original scripted series "The Good Fight."

The upcoming American legal and political drama television series is a spin-off of "The Good Wife," which was created by Robert King and Michelle King.

The anticipated series stars Baranski, Leslie, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Erica Tazel, Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters.

Executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Scott, "The Good Fight" is produced by Phil Alden Robinson.

The Good Fight Poster play

The Good Fight Poster

 

ALSO READ: "THE GOOD WIFE ACTRESS" JULIANNA MARGULIES TALKS HAVING ON-SCREEN SEX IN HER 40S

About series

A year after the finale of "The Good Wife," an enormous financial scam destroys the reputation of young lawyer Maia and wipes out the savings of her mentor Diane Lockhart.

The two are forced out of Lockhart & Lee and join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms.

The series which will contain 10 episodes is scheduled to premiere on February 19, 2017, with the first episode airing on CBS and subsequent ones airing on CBS All Access.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Golden Globes 2017 Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, "Atlanta," "The Crown,"...bullet
2 Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017bullet
3 Ibaka TV Streaming platform dissociates itself from fraudulent...bullet

Movies

Tope Tedela and Gabriel Afolayan on set of new movie
Pulse List 5 reasons to watch "King Invincible"
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in new musical movie
"La La Land" 12 things you should know about musical drama leading awards season
Actress Meryl Streep poses with The Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 8, 2017
Meryl Streep Donald Trump, Piers Morgan, George Clooney react to Golden Globes speech
La La Land leads BAFTA 2017
BAFTA 2017 "La La Land," Meryl Streep, Moonlight among nominees