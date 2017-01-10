CBS All Access has released the trailer for its upcoming original scripted series "The Good Fight."

The upcoming American legal and political drama television series is a spin-off of "The Good Wife," which was created by Robert King and Michelle King.

The anticipated series stars Baranski, Leslie, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Erica Tazel, Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters.

Executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and Alison Scott, "The Good Fight" is produced by Phil Alden Robinson.

About series

A year after the finale of "The Good Wife," an enormous financial scam destroys the reputation of young lawyer Maia and wipes out the savings of her mentor Diane Lockhart.

The two are forced out of Lockhart & Lee and join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms.

The series which will contain 10 episodes is scheduled to premiere on February 19, 2017, with the first episode airing on CBS and subsequent ones airing on CBS All Access.