"The Flash" :  Watch new trailer for season 3 midseason premiere

CW has released a new trailer for the midseason of the third season of "The Flash."

"The Flash" midseason premiere is titled “Borrowing Problems From The Future” and is set to air Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

In the last episode, Barry was thrown five months into the future and witnessed Savitar killing Iris. Jay advises Barry that the future is not fixed.

In the trailer, Barry is seen traveling into the future instead of the past, to save Iris.

"The Flash" stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Rick Cosnett as Eddie Thawne, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West, Teddy Sears as Jay Garrick, Keiynan Lonsdale as Wally West, Shantel VanSanten as Patty Spivot, Violett Beane as Jesse Quick, Demore Barnes as Tokamak, and Tony Todd as Zoom.

Also on the last episode before the show went on hiatus, Barry asked Jay Garrick for help against Savitar. The two heroes located and defeated Alchemy and returned his weapon to its box, causing Savitar to disappear before he could kill Jay.

Discovering Julian to be Alchemy, Barry revealed his own identity to him to get further information.