Give us this year no trashy trailer and poster, but some filmmakers failed to get the memo.

The first thing that would probably cross your mind when you come across the trailer for Seun Oloketuyi's "The Blogger's Wife" is "was the editor forced to cut the trailer, or perhaps, did the director fail to pay him for the job?"

While a bad trailer doesn't always necessarily mean a bad film, and a good trailer doesn't always mean a good film,trailers are considered to be a kind of advert, released before a film hits the cinema or the market for public viewing.

One would expect a trailer to entice, excite and convince the viewers to see a movie, and the promotion materials for "The Blogger's Wife," which is headed to the cinema on February 10, 2017, does none of the above-mentioned.

Starring two talented actors in lead roles, the trailer teases no great future for the movie, rather, it projects a movie which should have just been released on YouTube, Straight to DVD or a streaming platform, not the cinema.

Having a catchy title doesn't mean a movie can head to the cinema. Having a 'plot twist' such as 'oh, let the blogger be male,' doesn't mean a movie should make it to the cinema. Featuring talented and popular actors like Deyemi Okanlawon and Ijeoma Agu is in no way a go-ahead for a cinema release.

Some Filmmakers are yet to understand and accept that not every movie deserves a theatrical release.

Trailers are expected to be cut from different interesting and intriguing sequences of the film, and since "The Blogger's Wife" trailer offers no intriguing sequence, it is safe to assume that the movie has none to offer.

A cinema movie should be an experience. It should be entertaining. It should be well scripted. It should be one that leaves you thinking even after you have left the cinema. Ever heard a movie buff say, "there are movies I can't watch in the cinema." "There are movies I can only watch in 3D ? This is because some movies bring a certain level of fulfilment when watched rightly.

"The Blogger's Wife" isn't the first cinema Nollywood movie with badly cut trailers. Viewers have been put through the torture of seeing trailers like Elvis Chuks' "For the Wrong Reason," Lisa Omorodion's "First Cut," Rukky Sanda's "Dark," Uduak Isong's "Lost in London" among others.

While some movies with bad trailers don't always turn out to be horrible, there are, however, a reminder that Nollywood still has to change its trailer game.

It's just January, and hopefully, "The Blogger's Wife" would be the last disappointing trailer we would stumble upon this year.

A Seun Oloketuyi movie, "The Blogger's Wife" stars Deyemi Okanlawon, Ijeoma Agu, Adeniyi Johnson and Seun Omojola.

The movie debuts in cinemas on February 10, 2017.

Oloketuyi is the organizer of the annual Best of Nollywood Awards.