Employees of the Belko Corporation are trapped in their office building and informed that they have 30 minutes to kill three of their co-workers, or else six of them will die.

The official poster for "The Belko Experiment,"  a 2016 American horror thriller film directed by Greg McLean and written by James Gunn is here.

The movie stars John Gallagher Jr,Sean GunnMichael RookerAdria ArjonaJohn C. McGinleyTony GoldwynDavid DastmalchianMelonie Diaz, and Josh Brener.

"The Belko Experiment" explores a twisted social experiment, in which a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata and ordered by an unknown voice on an intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

The office horror movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and is set for a worldwide release on March 17, 2017.

