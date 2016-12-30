From Adeymi Afolayan's "Kadara" and "Taxi Driver," to "The Wedding Party," check out movies showing in the cinemas this week.
What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.
With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.
1. Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Colin Farrell
Synopsis: The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York's secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 11:00am
2. Dinner
Starring: Okey Uzoechi, Adeyemi Okanlawon, Keira Hewatch, Richard mofe Damijo, Ireto Doyle, Kehinde Bankiole, Enyinna Nwigwe.
Synopsis: Friendships are tested when a man is betrayed by his best friend, he finds himself entangled in not only a love triangle but a love jungle… of sorts.
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday - Thursday: 1:00PM
3. The Accountant
Starring: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons
Synopsis: As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury Department closes in on his activities and the body count starts to rise.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Fri-Thur: 9:00PM
4. "Assassin's Creed"
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons
Synopsis: When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, he discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society.
Showing:
Genesis Cinemas
Daily: 12:00 PM, 2:20 PM, 4:40 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:20 PM
(--VIP SHOWS--)
Sat - Thu: 8:20 PM, 10:25 PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 12:20PM, 2:30PM, 4:40PM, 6:50PM, 9:00PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 7:15PM, 9:20PM
Ozone Cinemas
Fri-Thur: 11:45am, 4:15pm, 5:10pm, 6:30pm, 8:45pm[2D]
Fri-Tues: 2:00pm[3D]
5. "76"
Starring: Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Adonijah Owuruwa, Daniel K. Daniel, Nelly Ekwereogu
Synopsis: The story is told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, the Head-of-State of Nigeria.
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 4:30pm, 8:40pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday -Thursday: 4:55PM,7:10PM
Silverbird cinemas Abuja
Friday - Thursday: 2:10PM, 6:30PM
6. A Trip to Jamaica
Starring: Ayo Makun, Funke Akindele, Eric Roberts
Synopsis: A Trip to Jamaica’ which bridges the gap between Nollywood, Gollywood, Hollywood and the Jamaican movie industry will be showcasing AY again as the no-holds- barred Akpos, alongside the award-winning Funke Akindele, who plays Bola in the high voltage potpourri of love, adventure, crime and lots of comedy.”
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 1:50pm
7. " Passengers"
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen
Synopsis: A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Friday - Thursday: 12:50PM, 5:10PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu: 8:20 PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:50am, 3:15pm, 5:30pm, 7:45pm
8. "The Wedding Party"
Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Alibaba, Iretiola Doyle, Banky W, and Adesua Etom
Synopsis: Our love birds just want to tie the knot in peace, but will true love stand even the most chaotic of wedding celebrations?
Showing:
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 11:00 AM, 1:10 PM, 3:20 PM, 5:30 PM, 7:40 PM, 9:50 PM
(--VIP SHOWS--)
Daily: 2:00 PM, 6:30 PM, 8:40 PM, 10:50 PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 6:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm, 9:00pm
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday -Thursday: 10:45AM, 7:00PM,9:25PM
Silverbird cinemas Abuja
Friday - Thursday: 1:10PM, 3:10PM, 5:10PM, 6:20PM, 7:10PM, 8:20PM. 9:10PM
9. Trolls
Starring: Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake
Synopsis: From the creators of Shrek comes the most smart, funny, irreverent animated comedy of the year, DreamWorks' Trolls. This holiday season, enter a colorful, wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters and discover the story of the overly optimistic Trolls.
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 2:20PM, 4:30PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:40am, 12:50PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 10:00am, 11:10am, 1:00pm, 2:45pm
14. Three Wise Men
Starring: ZACK ORJI, RMD and VICTOR OLAOTAN
Synopsis: The Three Wise Men is a Dramatic comedy that humorously presents the follies of three aged men. The comedy satirizes the actions and intents of three elderly men in their mid/late 60's who struggle to re-live their lost youth.
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Friday -Thursday: 12:35PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Friday -Thursday: 6:30PM, 8:30PM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 1:25pm, 6:40pm
Genesis Deluxe
Daily: 4:20 PM
10. Underworld
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Lara Pulver
Synopsis: Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) fights to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her.
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 11:00AM
Ozone Cinemas
Friday -Thursday: 3:25pm, 7:10pm
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 1:20PM, 6:10PM, 8:00PM
11. Rogue One: A Star Story
Starring: Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk
Synopsis: The Rebellion makes a risky move to steal the plans to the Death Star, setting up the epic saga to follow.
Genesis Cinemas
Fri, Sun, Mon, Wed & Thu: 11:30 AM, 2:15 PM, 10:50 PM
Sat: 11:30 AM, 2:15 PM, 11:05 PM
Tue: 11:30 AM, 2:15 PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily:2:25PM, 8:50PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 8:50PM
12. Taxi Driver
Starring: Adeyemi Afolayan (Ade Love), Lere Paimo, Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello), Ishola Ogunsola (Isho Pepper), Ola Omonitan (Ajimajasan), Pa Eleyinmi, Charles Olumo (Agbako) Sunday Omobolanle (Pa Aluwe),
Synopsis: He meets and falls in love with a young lady under the most unusual of circumstances and his life although fraught with challenges sets a turn for positive change
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Sat & Tue: 8:20 PM
13. "Ayamma"
Starring: Wale Ojo, Majid Michel, Adesua Etomi, Theresa Edem, Ime Bishop Umoh, Moses Armstrong and Ekere Ekanga.
Synopsis: Set in a fictitious village somewhere in Ibibio land in beautiful Akwa Ibom state, ‘Ayamma’ is the story of Ihuoma, the poor but beautiful village maiden with the voice of an angel.
Genesis Cinemas
Daily: 12:00 PM, 9:40 PM
