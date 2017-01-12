Following the successful box office debut of "Hidden Figures," Taraji P Henson is set for her next big project.

The 45-year-old will play the role of a hit woman in an upcoming drama "Proud Mary. "

According to Deadline, the movie will star the Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner as the titular character whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy who awakens her maternal instinct in her that she never knew she had.

No director has been attached to the project, which is scheduled to begin production in Boston this April.'

Henson's other movies include "No Good Deeds," "Think Like A Man," "Karate Kids," "Family that Preys," "I Can Do Bad All By Myself" among others.

2016 was an interesting year for Taraji P Henson who returned as Cookie Lyon in the third season of "Empire," played NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson in autobiography "Hidden Figures," and got her third Emmy nomination.

She is most popular for her role on "Empire" as Cookie Lyon, the outspoken ex-wife and mother of Lucious Lyon's (Terrence Howard) three sons, who served a 17-year stretch in prison for drug dealing.