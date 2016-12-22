"Supergirl" :  Watch new trailer for season 2 midseason

CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming "Supergirl" season two midseason premiere.

Titled “Supergirl Lives,” the episode will be directed by Kevin Smith, who directed the Superman film from 1990s.

Synopsis for season 2

Kara has left the safety of being Cat Grant’s assistant in order to figure out what she really wants to do, while as Supergirl she continues to work at the DEO, protecting the citizens of National City and searching for Jeremiah and Cadmus.

Along the way, she will team up with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) to battle new villains, as she strives to balance her personal life with her life as a superhero.

"Supergirl" stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El, who escapes the destruction on Krypton to join her cousin on Earth, while "The Flash" tells the story of Barry Allen, whose life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was convicted of her murder.

The show also stars Mehcad Brooks, Calista Flockhart, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Faran Tahir, Dean Cain and Helen Slater.