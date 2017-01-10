"Supergirl" Here's what to expect from season 2 mid-season premiere

Kara and Mon-El are stripped of their powers and stuck on the planet with no way home in "Supergirl" season 2 midseason premiere.

  • Published:

CW has released the official synopsis for the upcoming "Supergirl" season two mid-season premiere.

Titled “Supergirl Lives,” the episode will be directed by Kevin Smith, who directed the Superman film from 1990s.

Synopsis

Kara is moved by the story of a missing woman named Izzy (guest star Harley Quinn Smith) and decides to investigate despite Snapper Carr’s (guest star Ian Gomez) order to leave it alone.

Kara takes Mon-El with her to the last place Izzy was seen and the duo find themselves thrust through a portal to another planet, Slaver’s Moon, where the downtrodden are sold as slaves. The leader of the trafficking ring is none other than Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman).

To make matters worse, Slaver’s Moon has a red sun, which means Kara and Mon-El are stripped of their powers and stuck on the planet with no way home. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Alex (Chyler Leigh) blames herself for Kara’s disappearance, fearing she’s become too focused on her new relationship with Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) and too complacent in watching out for her sister.

"Supergirl" stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El, who escapes the destruction on Krypton to join her cousin on Earth, while "The Flash" tells the story of Barry Allen, whose life changed completely when his mother died in a freak accident and his innocent father was convicted of her murder.

The show also stars Mehcad Brooks, Calista Flockhart, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Faran Tahir, Dean Cain and Helen Slater.

"Supergirl" will debut its mid-season premiere on Monday, January 23.

