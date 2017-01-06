"The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" actor, Sterling K. Brown, has joined the upcoming Marvel’s Black Panther.

The actor has joined the superhero movie as N’Jobu, a figure from T’Challa’s past.

Other recent additions include Angela Bassett as Ramonda, mother of T’Challa aka Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, and Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia; a former member of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, now an agent of Killmonger.

"Black Panther" also stars Forest Whitaker, Zuri, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Letitia Wright.

To be helmed by "Creed" director, Ryan Coogler, production on the movie is set to commence in January 2017.

"Black Panther" will debut in cinemas on February 18, 2018.