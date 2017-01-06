Sterling K. Brown Actor joins Marvel's "Black Panther" movie

Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown has joined cast of upcoming superhero movie "Black Panther."

  Published:
Sterling K. Brown joins "Black Panther" movie play

Sterling K. Brown joins "Black Panther" movie

(Wikipedia )

"The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story" actor, Sterling K. Brown, has joined the upcoming Marvel’s Black Panther.

The actor has joined the superhero movie as N’Jobu, a figure from T’Challa’s past.

Other recent additions include Angela Bassett as Ramonda, mother of T’Challa aka Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, and  Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia; a former member of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje, now an agent of Killmonger.

play Sterling K. Brown joins "Black Panther" movie

 

ALSO READ: 33 FILMS TO ANTICIPATE IN 2017

"Black Panther" also stars Forest Whitaker, Zuri, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Letitia Wright.

To be helmed by "Creed" director, Ryan Coogler, production on the movie is set to commence in January 2017.

"Black Panther" will debut in cinemas on February 18, 2018.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

