Stella Damasus Diaries Actress talks dealing with depression as a celebrity

After a long break, Stella Damasus has released a new episode of her vlog "Stella Damasus Diaries."

In an episode titled "Dealing with Depression," the actress talks about the existence of depression, and how to deal with it.

Making reference to celebrities, Damasus stated that It is very difficult for celebrities to find true friends. She also shares the importance to speaking positive and encouraging words to people.

"Some people are around you just to fill up space, and what they can benefit from you. How many of them are true friends?

You may not understand but DEPRESSION is real." - the actress describes the episode.

Damasus is a Nollywood actress, presenter, speaker and producer, who is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia.