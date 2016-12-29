"Star Wars," "Fifty Shades Darker," "Beauty and the Beast" :  Check out 10 most anticipated movies of 2017

What 2017 movie are you excited about? From "Star Wars," "Furious 8," "Spider Man:Homecoming," "Fifty Shades Darker," check out 10 most anticipated movies.
From "Star Wars," "Fifty Shades Darker," "Logan," check out movies fans can't wait to see in 2017.
1. Star Wars: Episode VIII (Dec. 15)
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5)
3. Beauty and the Beast (March 17)
4. Wonder Woman (June 2)
5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7)
6. Justice League (Nov. 17)
7. The Fate of the Furious (April 14)
8. Fifty Shades Darker (February 10)
9. Logan (March 3)
10. Despicable Me 3 (June 30)
1. Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast)
2. Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode VIII)
3. Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow)
4. Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)
5. Charlize Theron (The Fate of the Furious)
1. Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)
2. Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji)
3. Hugh Jackman (Logan)
4. Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok)
5. Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)
1. Wonder Woman(Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Justice League)
2. Baby Groot (Vin Diesel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2)
3. Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman, Logan)
4. Spider-Man(Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming)
5. Thor (Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok)
1. Pitch Perfect 3
2. Baywatch
3. Snatched
4. Fist Fight
5. Battle of the Sexes
1. Alien: Covenant
2. Stephen King’s It
3. Split
4. Get Out
5. A Cure for Wellness
