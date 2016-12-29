Home > Movies >

"Star Wars," "Fifty Shades Darker," "Beauty and the Beast" :  Check out 10 most anticipated movies of 2017

What 2017 movie are you excited about? From "Star Wars," "Furious 8," "Spider Man:Homecoming," "Fifty Shades Darker," check out 10 most anticipated movies.

2017 is almost here with lots of promising movies, and according to a survey conducted by online ticket-buying company Fandango, here are the top 10 movies that fans are most excited to see.

From "Star Wars," "Fifty Shades Darker," "Logan," check out movies fans can't wait to see in 2017.

Emma Watson reveals 1st poster for movie play

Emma Watson reveals 1st "Beauty and the Beast" poster

ALSO READ: 12 THINGS TO EXPECT FROM NOLLYWOOD IN 2017

Most anticipated movie

1.    Star Wars: Episode VIII (Dec. 15)

2.    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5)

3.     Beauty and the Beast (March 17)

4.    Wonder Woman (June 2)

5.    Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7)

6.   Justice League (Nov. 17)

7.   The Fate of the Furious (April 14)

8.    Fifty Shades Darker (February 10)

9.    Logan (March 3)

10.   Despicable Me 3 (June 30)

Most anticipated actress

1.    Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast)


2.    Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode VIII)


3.    Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow)


4.    Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)


5.    Charlize Theron (The Fate of the Furious)

Logan play

Logan

ALSO READ: NIGERIAN CENSORS BOARD ARE PATIENTLY WAITING TO BAN "FIFTY SHADES DARKER"

Most anticipated actor

1.    Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)


2.    Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji)


3.    Hugh Jackman (Logan)


4.    Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok)


5.    Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)

Wonder Woman poster play

Wonder Woman poster

 

Most anticipated comic-book character in a 2017 movie

1.    Wonder Woman(Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Justice League)


2.    Baby Groot (Vin Diesel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2)


3.    Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman, Logan)


4.    Spider-Man(Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming)


5.    Thor (Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok)

Pitch Perfect 3 play

Pitch Perfect 3

ALSO READ: 5 MOST OVERHYPED MOVIES/TV SERIES OF 2016

Most anticipated comedy

1.    Pitch Perfect 3


2.    Baywatch


3.    Snatched


4.    Fist Fight


5.    Battle of the Sexes

Katherine Waterston in "Alien: Covenant." play

Katherine Waterston in "Alien: Covenant."

Most anticipated horror thriller

1.   Alien: Covenant


2.   Stephen King’s It


3.   Split


4.   Get Out


5.    A Cure for Wellness

