"Star Wars," "Fifty Shades Darker," "Beauty and the Beast" :  Check out 10 most anticipated movies of 2017

2017 is almost here with lots of promising movies, and according to a survey conducted by online ticket-buying company Fandango, here are the top 10 movies that fans are most excited to see.

From "Star Wars," "Fifty Shades Darker," "Logan," check out movies fans can't wait to see in 2017.

Most anticipated movie

1. Star Wars: Episode VIII (Dec. 15)

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5)

3. Beauty and the Beast (March 17)

4. Wonder Woman (June 2)

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (July 7)

6. Justice League (Nov. 17)

7. The Fate of the Furious (April 14)

8. Fifty Shades Darker (February 10)

9. Logan (March 3)

10. Despicable Me 3 (June 30)

Most anticipated actress

1. Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast)



2. Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode VIII)



3. Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow)



4. Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle)



5. Charlize Theron (The Fate of the Furious)

Most anticipated actor

1. Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)



2. Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji)



3. Hugh Jackman (Logan)



4. Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok)



5. Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)

Most anticipated comic-book character in a 2017 movie

1. Wonder Woman(Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, Justice League)



2. Baby Groot (Vin Diesel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2)



3. Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman, Logan)



4. Spider-Man(Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming)



5. Thor (Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok)

Most anticipated comedy

1. Pitch Perfect 3



2. Baywatch



3. Snatched



4. Fist Fight



5. Battle of the Sexes

Most anticipated horror thriller

1. Alien: Covenant



2. Stephen King’s It



3. Split



4. Get Out



5. A Cure for Wellness