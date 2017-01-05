EbonyLife TV's "Sons of the Caliphate" is coming to an end.

After 12 entertaining episodes, the political drama which is set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men, is set for its season finale.

The 13-part drama series which premiered on Thursday, October 13, 2016, will air its final episode for the season on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

ALSO READ: NIGERIANS REACT TO 1ST EPISODE OF "SONS OF THE CALIPHATE"

"Sons of The Caliphate" is a political drama set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men all caught up in the lust for power, addiction, love and desire, as well as the obligations of family loyalty and the craving for revenge in the deadly tussle for the governorship seat of the Northern Caliphate State.

ALSO READ: AKON, JETA AMATA INVITES RAHAMA SADAU TO HOLLYWOOD

Created, written and produced by Dimbo and Karachi Atiya, the TV series is set to reposition the stereotypes about Northern Nigeria in a way people have not imagined before.

"Sons of The Caliphate" stars Patrick Doyle, Mofe Duncan, Sani Muazu, Rahama Sadau, Paul Sambo, Yakubu Mohammed, Yvonne Hays, among others.