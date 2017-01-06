EbonyLife TV's "Sons of the Caliphate" has ended its first season and people are reacting.

After 13 entertaining episodes, the political drama which is set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men, aired its final episode for the season on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

Following the episode, Nigerians took to Twitter to react. While some viewers were left excited, others consider the episode a let down.

Check out reactions below;

#SonsOfTheCaliphate: The series is great. Dissolves stereotypes about the north. Great acting. Great directing. Proudly Nigerian. — Israel odita (@OditaIsrael) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

It's end of season one,i hope you do better research so the characters are more believable with their utterances/lines. #SonsOfTheCaliphate — AmazonianBeauty (@AmazonianB) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Season finale was a DEAD episode...what a let down #SonsOfTheCaliphate — EverythingMedia&PR (@MsYonwaba) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Tired of this Binta already #SonsOfTheCaliphate — Gabrielle (@kamie_doll) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#SonsOfTheCaliphate my goodness!!! Binta, u are deliciously evil!! Oh I lav eeet!!! — SingwiththeChorus (@fatimaida) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Mschew ! Such an anticlimax #SonsOfTheCaliphate #SOTC — Omotanwa (@Tanwaly) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#SonsOfTheCaliphate WTH? ???? Credits???? Kar ku yi wasa dani don Allah?? The end?? Ya kare?? Shikena??? What???? — SimkaA (@Simidols) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#SonsOfTheCaliphate is my new guilty pleasure — Cristine x (@iAmCroe) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Y'all are playing with me now, how many months do i have to wait #SonsOfTheCaliphate — Zainab maisango (@Xie_sango) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

It's sad Ziha was murdered sha. She was the most innocent character though naive #SonsOfTheCaliphate — Twinkle (@fabulouz_ArHi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

hell hath no fury like a woman scorned = Binta #SonsOfTheCaliphate — Dimitrius (@AkoisMAHobby) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

One thing I'm looking forward to is Alhaji Loko dealing mercilessly with Dikko. #whereishismoney? #SonsOfTheCaliphate — Twinkle (@fabulouz_ArHi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Soon please. There are a lot of loose ends e.g where is Dikko's father. #SOTC #SonsOfTheCaliphate @ https://t.co/Ik09X2kLmk — Mpho (@the_ngwales) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#spoiler #SonsOftheCaliphate #SOTC @heydimbo I thought it was a little much that both Lottie and Ziha had to die and Binta had zero remorse — Fatima Bukar (@UmmiBee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@EbonyLife_TV at least we deserve a sneak peak into season two of or an official trailer of #SonsOfTheCaliphate — Dimitrius (@AkoisMAHobby) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Finale not as lit as anticipated, i'm patiently waiting for season 2 #SonsOfTheCaliphate — yekeen (@eskaywansi1) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#SonsOfTheCaliphate I'm happy to see us finally doing a seasonal series not just one that is endless. But I'm disappointed at this finally — SimkaA (@Simidols) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Sons of the Caliphate finale left me feeling one kind one kind… #Sonsofthecaliphate — Fatima Bukar (@UmmiBee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#SonsOfTheCaliphate I woke up excited cos of SOTC. But you guys are sending me to bed all gloom and cold. This finale was/is an Epic fail. — SimkaA (@Simidols) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Man #SonsOfTheCaliphate is mad stressful. Just when you're high and ready to climax they reroute... — Precious Petje (@PreciousPetje) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

If Binta cud kill an innocent PREGNANT woman to hurt Khalifa, she may go all Hannibal Lecter on the rest noheart #SonsOfTheCaliphate — Twinkle (@fabulouz_ArHi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Created, written and produced by Dimbo and Karachi Atiya, the TV series is set to reposition the stereotypes about Northern Nigeria in a way people have not imagined before.

"Sons of The Caliphate" stars Patrick Doyle, Mofe Duncan, Sani Muazu, Rahama Sadau, Paul Sambo, Yakubu Mohammed, Yvonne Hays, among others.

"Sons of The Caliphate" is a political drama set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men all caught up in the lust for power, addiction, love and desire, as well as the obligations of family loyalty and the craving for revenge in the deadly tussle for the governorship seat of the Northern Caliphate State.

A release date is yet to be announced for season 2.