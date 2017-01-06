"Sons of the Caliphate" Nigerians react to finale of Northern political drama

Check out reactions to season one finale of the Northern political drama, "Sons of the Caliphate," which aired on Thursday night.

  • Published:
Rahama Sadau as Binta in "Sons of the Caliphate" play Rhama Sadau

EbonyLife TV Don't miss the new episode of 'The Son's Of The Caliphate'
"Sons of the Caliphate" EbonyLife TV airs episode 2 of Northern political drama, check out reactions
Sons Of The Caliphate The love triangle heats up as episode 3 airs tonight
"Sons of the Caliphate" EbonyLife TV airs episode 3 of Northern political drama
Rahama Sadau Actress honours Akon, Jeta Amata's invitation, arrives Hollywood
"Dere" EbonyLife releases trailer for African adaptation of "Cinderella"
"Sons of the Caliphate" Nigerians react to new EbonyLife TV political drama
Rahama Sadau Akon, Jeta Amata, invite actress to Hollywood
Rahama Sadau Akon stands by actress, says fanning women is cooler than banning them
Rahama Sadau ClassiQ apologizes to actress for expulsion from Kannywood

EbonyLife TV's "Sons of the Caliphate" has ended its first season and people are reacting.

After 13 entertaining episodes, the political drama which is set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men, aired its final episode for the season on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

ALSO READ: NIGERIANS REACT TO 1ST EPISODE OF "SONS OF THE CALIPHATE"

Following the episode, Nigerians took to Twitter to react. While some viewers were left excited, others consider the episode a let down.

Sons of the Caliphate play

Sons of the Caliphate

 

 Check out reactions below;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

play A scene from "Sons of the Caliphate" (YouTube )

ALSO READ: AKON, JETA AMATA INVITES RAHAMA SADAU TO HOLLYWOOD

Created, written and produced by Dimbo and Karachi Atiya, the TV series is set to reposition the stereotypes about Northern Nigeria in a way people have not imagined before.

"Sons of The Caliphate" stars Patrick Doyle, Mofe Duncan, Sani Muazu, Rahama Sadau, Paul Sambo, Yakubu Mohammed, Yvonne Hays, among others.

"Sons of The Caliphate" is a political drama set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men all caught up in the lust for power, addiction, love and desire, as well as the obligations of family loyalty and the craving for revenge in the deadly tussle for the governorship seat of the Northern Caliphate State.

A release date is yet to be announced for season 2.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Toyin Majekodunmi Popular Yoruba actress is deadbullet
2 "So You Want to Get Married" Is it possible to be 'just friends' with...bullet
3 Toyin Majekodunmi Burial details of "Iya Kike" releasedbullet

Movies

Meryl Streep and Viola Davis as Viola Davis receives first 2017 star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Viola Davis "HTGAWM" star receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tiwa has a one night stand in new episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit"
"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" Tiwa has a one-night stand in episode 6
Veteran actor, Prince James Uche
Prince James Uche Veteran actor evicted from hospital for not being able to pay his bills
Poster for "5ive"
"5ive" Watch episode 10 of web series