Check out reactions to season one finale of the Northern political drama, "Sons of the Caliphate," which aired on Thursday night.
After 13 entertaining episodes, the political drama which is set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men, aired its final episode for the season on Thursday, January 5, 2017.
Following the episode, Nigerians took to Twitter to react. While some viewers were left excited, others consider the episode a let down.
Check out reactions below;
Created, written and produced by Dimbo and Karachi Atiya, the TV series is set to reposition the stereotypes about Northern Nigeria in a way people have not imagined before.
"Sons of The Caliphate" stars Patrick Doyle, Mofe Duncan, Sani Muazu, Rahama Sadau, Paul Sambo, Yakubu Mohammed, Yvonne Hays, among others.
"Sons of The Caliphate" is a political drama set in the North of Nigeria about three rich, entitled and ambitious young men all caught up in the lust for power, addiction, love and desire, as well as the obligations of family loyalty and the craving for revenge in the deadly tussle for the governorship seat of the Northern Caliphate State.
A release date is yet to be announced for season 2.