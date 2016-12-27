“Something Wicked” :  Watch new teaser starring Okey Uzoeshi, Gabriel Afolayan

A new teaser for highly anticipated Nigerian-psychology drama film “Something Wicked” has been released.

The clip sheds light on Abel and Daniel,characters played by Okey Uzoeshi and Gabriel Afolayan respectively.

The movie directed by Yemi Morafa also stars actors like Ireti Doyle, Keira Hewatch, Timini Egbuson, Emem Ufot and Bisola Aiyeola.

Here’s a breakdown of the film’s synopsis:

“Something Wicked” is the story of a widow (Hauwa), whose recently orphaned nephew Abel, moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria, after the murder of his parents. Abel has a difficult time fitting into his new family, whilst Hauwa struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parenthood.

This family's bond is tested when they are thrown in a life threatening situation and we see how easily misunderstandings lead to misconceptions and premonitions are sometimes the only warning we get, in this game of life and death.

The thriller is scheduled for release on February 17, 2017.

The movie recently scored an impressive six wins at the Best of Nollywood Awards. Along with wins for movie of the year and best screenplay, the thriller starring Gabriel Afolayan and Omowunmi Dada also landed the duo a best kiss in a movie.

Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya and Ivie Okujaye also won best supporting actress, Afolayan won best supporting actor, while Yemi Morafa won best director of the year.