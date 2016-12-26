Sola Sobowale :  5 reasons to love talented veteran

Sola Sobowale is a year older today, December 26, 2016, and to celebrate her, Pulse Movies has put together five reasons to love her.

A dedicated fan will never run out of reasons to love Sobowale and it has to do with the fact that she is an actress full of talent, wit and an admirable class.

Check out five reasons to love Sola Sobowale who entertained with her role in movies like "Diamond Ring," "Asewo to re Mecca", "Ohun Oko Somida" among others.

1. "The Wedding Party"

Sola Sobowale is enough reason to watch the much talked about romantic comedy "The Wedding Party." She is without doubt the life of the movie and is at the top of her game playing the viewers favourite, Tinuade Coker.

Nobody else could bring this much life to this character as she did. As a typical caring and protective Nigerian or particularly Yoruba mother, Sobowale nails the act and makes us love her more.

2. She can dance

This woman can do anything, but let's focus on her dancing skills. As Toyin Tomato in "Oh Father, Oh Daughter," she displayed some beautiful dance steps.

But, in "The Wedding Party," she showed off some apt dance moves, enough to make anyone want to see the movie again.

3. She is ageing gracefully

Sobowale has been in the Nigerian movie scene for over 20 years. Yet, the years of her great work are not seen on her facial lines.

The years can be seen in films and series that she starred in from the early 90s to recent years.

4. She values education and family time

In a 2015 interview with Nations, the actress who took a break from acting revealed that she was absent to spend time with her kids who were schooling in England as at that time.

" I put my children in the best schools because education is the only legacy you can leave your children," she said.

"So, one day, I took off to England to be with them, and watch them closely. I told myself that stardom must wait," she also stated.

5. ‘Oh Father, Oh Daughter’

Over years ago, TV lovers got to fall in love with the talented Sobowale as Toyin Tomato; an opportunist and "husband snatcher."

15 years after she delivered that outstanding performance, the actress is still popularly called Toyin Tomato.

Happy birthday to the talented veteran.