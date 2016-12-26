Home > Movies >

Sola Sobowale :  5 reasons to love talented veteran

Sola Sobowale 5 reasons to love talented veteran

5 reasons a dedicated fan will never run out of reasons to love Sola Sobowale as she adds a year today, December 26.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Pulse Movie Review "The Wedding Party" assembles needed features for a perfect laugh-out-loud comedy
"The Wedding Party" Movie will be on Netflix 'very soon'
"The Wedding Party" Movie sets new box office record, grosses N36M in 3 days
Motion Pictures with Chidumga The surprise, snobs and blunders of the AMVCA nominee list
Motion Pictures with Chidumga How Kemi Adetiba made the best romantic-comedy movie of 2016
Pulse List 2016 10 best Nollywood actresses of 2016
Pulse List 2016 Top 9 Nollywood movies of the year
"The Wedding Party" Adesua Etomi, Banky W share how they created their chemistry in movie, lessons learned
"The Wedding Party" Adesua Etomi, Banky W share what makes movie different from previous projects
"The Wedding Party" Romantic comedy grosses N66M in one week

Sola Sobowale is a year older today, December 26, 2016, and to celebrate her, Pulse Movies has put together five reasons to love her.

A dedicated fan will never run out of reasons to love Sobowale and it has to do with the fact that she is an actress full of talent, wit and an admirable class.

Check out five reasons to love Sola Sobowale who entertained with her role in movies like "Diamond Ring," "Asewo to re Mecca", "Ohun Oko Somida" among others.

1. "The Wedding Party"

Sola Sobowale is enough reason to watch the much talked about romantic comedy "The Wedding Party." She is without doubt the life of the movie and is at the top of her game playing the viewers favourite, Tinuade Coker.

Nobody else could bring this much life to this character as she did. As a typical caring and protective Nigerian or particularly Yoruba mother, Sobowale nails the act and makes us love her more.

ALSO READ: 10 BEST NOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES OF 2016

2.  She can dance

This woman can do anything, but let's focus on her dancing skills. As Toyin Tomato in "Oh Father, Oh Daughter," she displayed some beautiful dance steps.

But, in "The Wedding Party," she showed off some apt dance moves, enough to make anyone want to see the movie again.

play

 

3. She is ageing gracefully

Sobowale has been in the Nigerian movie scene for over 20 years. Yet, the years of her great work are not seen on her facial lines.

The years can be seen in films and series that she starred in from the early 90s to recent years.

Sola Sobowale play

Sola Sobowale

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: TOP 9 NOLLYWOOD MOVIES OF 2016

4. She values education and family time

In a 2015 interview with Nations, the actress who took a break from acting revealed that she was absent to spend time with her kids who were schooling in England as at that time.

" I put my children in the best schools because education is the only legacy you can leave your children," she said.

"So, one day, I took off to England to be with them, and watch them closely. I told myself that stardom must wait," she also stated.

Dubai tourism announced as headline sponsor of the 'Grand World' premiere of movie play

Dubai tourism announced as headline sponsor of the 'Grand World' premiere of movie

(The Wedding Party)

5. ‘Oh Father, Oh Daughter’

Over years ago, TV lovers got to fall in love with the talented Sobowale as Toyin Tomato; an opportunist and "husband snatcher."

15 years after she delivered that outstanding performance, the actress is still popularly called Toyin Tomato.

play

 

Happy birthday to the talented veteran.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Rahama Sadau Actress speaks out about 'malicious reports regarding her...bullet
2 "The Wedding Party" Romantic comedy grosses N66M in one weekbullet
3 Pulse Movie Review "A Trip to Jamaica" tries too hard to amusebullet

Movies

"Alien: Covenant"
"Alien: Covenant" Micheal Fassbender, Noomi Rapace return in 1st trailer for sequel
Jenifa's Dairy
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 11: "Busted"
Men's Corner
"Men's Corner" Why do men cheat? [Video]
Poster for "5ive"
"5ive" Watch episode 8 of web series