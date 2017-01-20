"So You Want to Get Married" How to keep the fire burning in your marriage

How does a couple keep the fire burning years into a marriage? Dolapo Oni and guests discuss keeping the fire burning.

  • Published:
Dolapo Oni on new episode of "So You Wanna Get Married" play

Dolapo Oni on new episode of "So You Wanna Get Married"

"So You Want to Get Married" How important is sex in marriage?
"So You Want to Get Married" Is it possible to be 'just friends' with your ex?
"So You Want to Get Married" How do you date after 30?
"So You Want to Get Married" Is marriage by force? Part 2
"So You Want to Get Married" How is recession affecting your relationship?
"So You Want to Get Married" Dealing with the in-laws
"So You Want to Get Married" Everything leads towards money with women in Nigeria: true or false?
"So You Want to Get Married" Watch episode one of Dolapo Oni's new web series
"So You Want to Get Married" Is it possible to become a sidechick by mistake?
"Moments" Is romance without finance possible?

Actress, Media Personality and Master of Ceremony, Marcy Dolapo Oni, has released the 16th episode of her web series "So You Want to Get Married."

How does a couple keep the fire burning years into a marriage?  Dolapo Oni and guests discuss keeping the fire burning.

Marcy Dolapo Oni play

Marcy Dolapo Oni

ALSO READ: IS IT POSSIBLE TO BE JUST FRIENDS WITH YOUR EX?

The guests on the episode include Tomi Aluko, Omonesa Akomolafe and Femi Agboade.

"So You Want to Get Married" is a table talk show, which focuses on love, relationships, dating, marriage among other interesting topics.

play New episode of "So You Wanna Get Married"

 

ALSO READ: IS RELATIONSHIP WITHOUT FINANCE POSSIBLE?

Oni began her Television career in 2010 as the lead anchor on the M-Net show '53 Extra'. She has featured in Nollywood productions including "Desperate Housewives Africa" and "Diary of a Lagos Girl."

Oni,  is also popular for her talk show "The Marcy Project," which was launched in May 2015.

She launched the web series "So You Want to Get Married" in September 2016.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 "The Flash" Watch trailer for season 3 midseason premierebullet
2 "Young Dreams" New series to premiere on Zee Worldbullet
3 Omoni Oboli Filmmaker shares how Lagos area boys are messing up her...bullet

Movies

Poster for "5ive"
"5ive" Watch episode 12 of web series
Top 10 dog movies for kids, family
Pulse List Top 10 dog movies for kids, family
Hugo Jackman as Wolverine
"Logan" Watch 2nd trailer for upcoming Wolverine movie
"Rumour Has It" and "Road to Yesterday"
Pulse List 10 Nollywood movies with best, worst plot twists