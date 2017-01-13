"So You Want to Get Married" How important is sex in marriage?

How important is sex in marriage? Dolapo Oni and guests discuss sex in marriage on new episode of "So You Wanna Get Married."

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"So You Want to Get Married" Is it possible to be 'just friends' with your ex?
"So You Want to Get Married" How do you date after 30?
"So You Want to Get Married" How is recession affecting your relationship?
"So You Want to Get Married" Dealing with the in-laws
"So You Want to Get Married" Everything leads towards money with women in Nigeria: true or false?
"So You Want to Get Married" Watch episode one of Dolapo Oni's new web series
"So You Want to Get Married" Is it possible to become a sidechick by mistake?
"Moments" Is romance without finance possible?
"The Marcy Project" Dolapo Oni's talk show set to return for season 2, watch teaser
"Moments" Why is marriage so important? Dabota Lawson, Frank Donga, Toke Makinwa discuss

Actress, Media Personality and Master of Ceremony, Marcy Dolapo Oni, has released the 15th episode of her web series "So You Want to Get Married."

Marcy Dolapo Oni play

Marcy Dolapo Oni

 

ALSO READ: IS IT POSSIBLE TO BE JUST FRIENDS WITH YOUR EX?

Marcy Dolapo Oni and guests discuss the importance of sex in marriage. The guests on the episode include Nicole Wunmi Omololu and Yeside Olayinka.

"So You Want to Get Married" is a table talk show, which focuses on love, relationships, dating, marriage among other interesting topics.

play New episode of "So You Wanna Get Married"

 

ALSO READ: IS RELATIONSHIP WITHOUT FINANCE POSSIBLE?

Oni began her Television career in 2010 as the lead anchor on the M-Net show '53 Extra'. She has featured in Nollywood productions including "Desperate Housewives Africa" and "Diary of a Lagos Girl."

Oni,  is also popular for her talk show "The Marcy Project," which was launched in May 2015.

She launched the web series "So You Want to Get Married" in September 2016.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Chioma Chukwuka Actress says most new generation actors lack moralsbullet
2 "Wedding Party," "Doctor Strange," "76" Top 10 highest-grossing movies...bullet
3 Prince James Uche Veteran actor returns to the hospital, son thanks...bullet

Movies

American Horror Story season 6 poster
"American Horror Story" FX Network renews show for 2 more seasons
 
#ThrowbackThursday Do you remember Chiwetalu Agu, Kanayo O Kanayo in "Across the Niger" 13 years ago?
Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher in "No Strings Attached"
Natalie Portman Actress says Ashton Kutcher was paid 3 times more in "No Strings Attached"
Taraji P Henson
"Proud Mary" Taraji P Henson to play hit woman in upcoming thriller