Actress, Media Personality and Master of Ceremony, Marcy Dolapo Oni, has released the 15th episode of her web series "So You Want to Get Married."

Marcy Dolapo Oni and guests discuss the importance of sex in marriage. The guests on the episode include Nicole Wunmi Omololu and Yeside Olayinka.

"So You Want to Get Married" is a table talk show, which focuses on love, relationships, dating, marriage among other interesting topics.

Oni began her Television career in 2010 as the lead anchor on the M-Net show '53 Extra'. She has featured in Nollywood productions including "Desperate Housewives Africa" and "Diary of a Lagos Girl."

Oni, is also popular for her talk show "The Marcy Project," which was launched in May 2015.

She launched the web series "So You Want to Get Married" in September 2016.