Ndani TV has released episode six of "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 3.

In season 3 episode 6, Mama Tiwa and Aunty Dupe get into an intense argument at the house, and Ms. Kate sends Tiwa on an official assignment to Abuja where she meets Fabrice.

The third season of series stars Timini Egbuson, Ayo Adesanya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Ngozi Nwosu, Kenneth Okolie, and Abimbola Craig, Ayoola, Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja and Ini Dima-Okojie.

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is a web series which revolves around an OAP Tiwa, her weight loss journey, and journey to finding love.