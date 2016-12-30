Home > Movies >

"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" :  It's new versus old in episode 5

"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" It's new versus old in episode 5

Things get tense at the office as Tiwa and Hadiza get into an argument. Mama Tiwa is getting uncomfortable with having Aunty Dupe around the house.

  • Published:

"Skinny Girl in Transit" 9 times Ngozi Nwosu was a typical Nigerian mum on show
Pulse Series Review "Skinny Girl in Transit" makes a fun watch that shouldn't be missed
Pulse List 5 favourite Nollywood TV moms
Pulse List 12 things to expect from Nollywood in 2017
"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" Mothers wear capes too in episode 3
The Ngee Show 5 things that happen only in Nigeria
"Maria's Matters" 5 signs he is married
The Ngee Show New episode focuses on Tiwa and TeeBillz relationship saga
"Maria's Matters" 5 signs she sleeps around too much
"Maria's Matters" 5 ways to save money in a relationship

Ndani TV has released episode five of "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 3.

In season 3 episode 5, Things get tense at the office as Tiwa and Hadiza get into an argument. Mama Tiwa is getting uncomfortable with having Aunty Dupe around the house.

SGIT play

SGIT

 

ALSO READ: PULSE REVIEW OF "SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT"

The third season of series stars Timini Egbuson, Ayo Adesanya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Ngozi Nwosu, Kenneth Okolie, and Abimbola Craig, Ayoola,  Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja and Ini Dima-Okojie.

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is a web series which revolves around an OAP Tiwa, her weight loss journey, and journey to finding love.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Lola Unfiltered How to clean up after sexbullet
2 Funke Akindele, Lolo1 'Jenifa Diary' actors are television's new bestiesbullet
3 "The Wedding Party" Romantic comedy grosses over N120M in 12 daysbullet

Movies

"Deadpool."
"Deadpool," "Captain America: Civil War," Batman vs Superman" Top 10 most pirated movies of 2016
 
Showing At The Cinemas "Kadara," "The Wedding Party," "Taxi Driver"
Poster for "5ive"
"5ive" Watch episode 9 of web series
"Game of Thrones," "Westworld," "Lucifer" Top 10 most pirated TV shows of 2016