"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" :  It's new versus old in episode 5

Things get tense at the office as Tiwa and Hadiza get into an argument. Mama Tiwa is getting uncomfortable with having Aunty Dupe around the house.
In season 3 episode 5, Things get tense at the office as Tiwa and Hadiza get into an argument. Mama Tiwa is getting uncomfortable with having Aunty Dupe around the house.
ALSO READ: PULSE REVIEW OF "SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT"
The third season of series stars Timini Egbuson, Ayo Adesanya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Ngozi Nwosu, Kenneth Okolie, and Abimbola Craig, Ayoola, Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja and Ini Dima-Okojie.
"Skinny Girl in Transit" is a web series which revolves around an OAP Tiwa, her weight loss journey, and journey to finding love.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.