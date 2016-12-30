"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" :  It's new versus old in episode 5

Ndani TV has released episode five of "Skinny Girl in Transit" season 3.

In season 3 episode 5, Things get tense at the office as Tiwa and Hadiza get into an argument. Mama Tiwa is getting uncomfortable with having Aunty Dupe around the house.

The third season of series stars Timini Egbuson, Ayo Adesanya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Ngozi Nwosu, Kenneth Okolie, and Abimbola Craig, Ayoola, Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja and Ini Dima-Okojie.

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is a web series which revolves around an OAP Tiwa, her weight loss journey, and journey to finding love.