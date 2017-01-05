Sisi Yemmie "1 thing I would do in 2017"

In her first major video of the year, popular vlogger, Sisi Yemmie shared one thing she would do in the new year, 2017.

  • Published:

Sisi Yemmie has released a new video on her YouTube channel.

In her first major video of the year, the popular vlogger shared one thing she would do in the new year, 2017.

"Hello family! This is my first "Ghen-Ghen" video of 2017 & I want to tell you the only thing I'll do this year, come closer let me whisper in your ear...closer...closer...SUBSCRIBE! Press HERE. LOL. Stop doing stubborn, go and subscribe ohhhhh! We are almost at 40, 000 SUBSCRIBERS!!! You guys are awesome, let's count down to 50k!," she described the episode.

Sisi Yemmie is a Nigerian lifestyle blogger documenting bits of her everyday life as a new mom living in Lagos.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

