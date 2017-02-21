Happy birthday, Tayo Odueke.

The popular Yoruba actress is a year older today, and what better way to celebrate her special day than by looking back at the classic movie "Sikiratu Sindodo," which brought her into limelight, and earned her the sobriquet Sikiratu Sindodo.

The 2004 classic starred Odueke alongside Yomi Fash Laso, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Toyin Adegbola, Tayo Odueke, Faithia Balogun, Babatunde Omidina, Yinka Quadri, Taiwo Hassan among others.

Tayo Odueke is an actress and producer also known for "Baba Insurance", "Aye Olorogun" and "Imado."

Born Tayo Odueke on February 21, 1976, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, the actress is a proud mother of a daughter.

Do you remember the movie "Sikiratu Sindodo?"

You can watch below and relive the experience that came with watching the talented actress in 2004.