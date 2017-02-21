"Sikiratu Sindodo" It's Tayo Odueke's birthday - watch her in classic indigenous movie

Tayo Odueke is a year older today, and what better way to celebrate her special day than by looking back at the classic indigenous movie "Sikiratu Sindodo."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sikiratu Sindodo play

Sikiratu Sindodo

Tayo Odueke 5 must watch movies of Sikiratu Sindodo
Khadijah Faces Sikiratu Sindodo's movie premiere [PHOTOS]
Tayo Odueke 5 things you should know about Sikiratu Sindodo
“Adebayo Aremu Abere”, "Kurukuru”, "Sorry" 7 Yoruba movies out now
Beautiful and Talented Meet these women of Yoruba Nollywood
Ronke Oshodi Oke 5 things you probably don't know about actress
Muyiwa Ademola 5 things you should know about actor
Chinwetalu Agu 5 funny set photos of actor
Kunle Afolayan 7 things you should know about filmmaker
Muyiwa Ademola 5 interesting set photos of actor

Happy birthday, Tayo Odueke.

The popular Yoruba actress is a year older today, and what better way to celebrate her special day than by looking back at the classic movie "Sikiratu Sindodo," which brought her into limelight, and earned her the sobriquet Sikiratu Sindodo.

Sikiratu Sindodo play

Sikiratu Sindodo

(Instagram )

ALSO READ: 5 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT SIKIRATU SINDODO

The 2004 classic starred Odueke alongside Yomi Fash Laso, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Toyin Adegbola, Tayo Odueke, Faithia Balogun, Babatunde Omidina, Yinka Quadri, Taiwo Hassan among others.

Tayo Odueke  is an actress and producer also known for "Baba Insurance", "Aye Olorogun" and "Imado."

Sikiratu Sindodo play

Sikiratu Sindodo

(Instagram)

Born Tayo Odueke on February 21, 1976, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, the actress is a proud mother of a daughter.

Do you remember the movie "Sikiratu Sindodo?"

You can watch below and relive the experience that came with watching the talented actress in 2004.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Gifty is the 4th housemate to get evictedbullet
3 Big Brother Naija Biggie nullifies nominationbullet

Movies

Tinsel vs Hush
AMVCA 2017 RMD, Gideon Okeke, Sola Sobowale, "Hush" nominated for recognition award
Hire a Man
"Hire A Man" Producer says movie grossed N23M in 10 days
Jenifa's Dairy
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 2 episode 4: "Tit for Tat"
Behind the scenes of "Isoken"
"Isoken" Movie featuring Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Damilola Attoh to premiere in June