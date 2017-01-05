Sasilulu Vlog Who should pay the bills on a 1st date?

On this episode of "Sasi Lulu Vlog," Tolu Ajibola discusses who should pay on a first date, shares tips for first date.

Sisi Yemmie "Is this "sister, aunty" thing taking it too far?"

Who should pay the bills on a first date?

In a new episode of Sasilulu Vlog, Tolu Ajibola discusses who should pay on a first date, shares tips for first date.

Tolu Ajibola is a media enthusiast who has worked across board Radio/Tv with stations such as RC102.3fm,Dzrpt Tv,and most recently wfm91.7fm.

Her love for interesting media content is expressed through her Vlog which features her personal documented journey of fashion and style

A Budding actress, singer, fashion writer, voice over artiste are some of the many caps that she wears.
Sasilulu is a vlog that focuses on fashion and lifestyle interviews, red carpet glamour and outright fun discussions on human related topics and happenings.

