Sasilulu Vlog :  How to be a celebrity Naija style

On this episode of "Sasi Lulu Vlog," Tolu Ajibola shares her ideas and play thoughts on how to be a celebrity the naija style.
In a new episode of Sasilulu Vlog, Tolu Ajibola shares her ideas and play thoughts on how to be a celebrity the naija style.
ALSO READ: HOW TO DEAL WITH HEARTBREAK
Tolu Ajibola is a media enthusiast who has worked across board Radio/Tv with stations such as RC102.3fm,Dzrpt Tv,and most recently wfm91.7fm.
Her love for interesting media content is expressed through her Vlog which features her personal documented journey of fashion and style
A Budding actress, singer, fashion writer, voice over artiste are some of the many caps that she wears.
Sasilulu is a vlog that focuses on fashion and lifestyle interviews, red carpet glamour and outright fun discussions on human related topics and happenings.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.