Home > Movies >

Sasilulu Vlog :  How to be a celebrity Naija style

Sasilulu Vlog How to be a celebrity Naija style

On this episode of "Sasi Lulu Vlog," Tolu Ajibola shares her ideas and play thoughts on how to be a celebrity the naija style.

  • Published:

Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly "It's more blessed to give"
Sasilulu Vlog How to deal with heartbreak
Sasilulu Vlog 9 things you should never do in a cinema
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly How to make your spouse love you more
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly "MTV MAMA'S 2016, Soweto, shopping" - episode 67
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 53 titled "From Nigeria to South Africa"
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Change is everywhere in 61st episode
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 58
Sisi Yemmie "Is this "sister, aunty" thing taking it too far?"
Youtube 10 Top Nigerian beauty bloggers to subscribe to

What are some of the ways to be a celebrity in Nigeria?

In a new episode of Sasilulu Vlog, Tolu Ajibola shares her ideas and play thoughts on how to be a celebrity the naija style.

play Salsilulu Vlog

 

ALSO READ: HOW TO DEAL WITH HEARTBREAK

Tolu Ajibola is a media enthusiast who has worked across board Radio/Tv with stations such as RC102.3fm,Dzrpt Tv,and most recently wfm91.7fm.

Her love for interesting media content is expressed through her Vlog which features her personal documented journey of fashion and style

A Budding actress, singer, fashion writer, voice over artiste are some of the many caps that she wears.
Sasilulu is a vlog that focuses on fashion and lifestyle interviews, red carpet glamour and outright fun discussions on human related topics and happenings.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Lola Unfiltered How to clean up after sexbullet
2 "Game of Thrones," "Westworld," "Lucifer" Top 10 most pirated TV shows...bullet
3 Funke Akindele, Lolo1 'Jenifa Diary' actors are television's new bestiesbullet

Movies

 
Motion Pictures with Chidumga How the veterans saved Nollywood in 2016
Kannywood actors visited President Buhari in 2015
Kannywood 2016, the media and the controversies of the Hausa film industry
"Deadpool."
"Deadpool," "Captain America: Civil War," Batman vs Superman" Top 10 most pirated movies of 2016
SGIT
"Skinny Girl in Transit 3" It's new versus old in episode 5