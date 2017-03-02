The Potter Films Company in conjunction with YouthHubAfrica has released the first episode of the web series, "Sandra's Cross."

The web series tells the story of Jennifer and Sandra, two sisters whose seemingly easy-going lives get jarred by unexpected events leading to the revelation of hidden secrets of many years.

The web series stars Kemi Lala Akindoju, Theresa Edem, Uche Uwaezeapu, Arunzunwa Chiemela among others.

A web series that aims to cause a social engineering that will lead to better awareness and conversation about issues of Gender-Based Violence, "Sandra's Cross" is written and directed by New York Film alumni, Gbenga Salu.