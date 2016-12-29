Ryan Gosling :  Actor confirmed to play Neil Armstrong in biopic

Universal Pictures has confirmed that Ryan Gosling will take the lead role in a developing Neil Armstrong biopic "First Man."

To be helmed by "La La Land" and "Whiplash" director, Damien Chazelle, the film is based on James Hansen's biography of the astronaut entitled "First Man: A Life of Neil."

Josh Singer, who won an Oscar for co-writing "Spotlight" will pen the screenplay of the biopic, which will focus on the story of Armstrong, who made history as the first person ever to walk on the Moon, on 21 July 1969.

He also secured the honour of becoming NASA's first civilian astronaut to fly in space, acting as command pilot of Gemini 8 in March 1966.

ALSO READ: TOP 10 MOVIES WITH STEAMY LOVE SCENES



The upcoming biopic will be Gosling and Chazelle's second collaboration following their 2016 movie "La La Land," which is also an awards season frontrunner.

Gosling is also set to lead the cast of the anticipated "Blade Runner 2049," which is due out in theaters on October 6, 2017.