“Rubbin’ Minds” Osagie Alonge, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu discuss the entertainment industry in 2016

Pulse Nigeria Editor-in-chief Osagie Alonge joined TV personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on “Rubbin Minds” to review the activities of the entertainment sector in 2016.

Obi-Uchendu and Alonge discussed the music and movie industry in 2016 highlighting significant developments.

“If any sector had a good year, it probably was entertainment . . . especially music and the movies,” Obi-Uchendu said.

The TV host pointed out some of the modulations in the industry including funding and distribution.

“2016 looks like it would be the year that everything has changed for that industry with regards to appearances at film festivals, with regards to the sort of investment we are seeing now in movies, with the sort of attention movies are getting and last but not being least, we are seeing money being made”.

Alonge called attention to the fact people do like Nigerian stories and people go out to watch Nigerian movies at the cinema.

“The quality has improved and that’s why Nigerians love it now”, the journalist said.

He commended the performances of actors like Bimbo Akintola, Somkele Idalahma ("93 Days"), Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme ("76"), Sola Sobowale, Banky W and Ikechukwu ("The Wedding Party).

Talking about music, Alonge applauded the inclusion and exposure of Nigerian music to the global music industry. He also said issues like publishing, piracy and distribution were yet to be solved.

Obi-Uchendu and Alonge also predicted what the entertainment industry should be expect in 2017 on the show which aired Sunday, January 8, 2017.

For the movie industry, Alonge called for an accountable box office system.