Rita Dominic has been named Sun Newspaper Nollywood personality of the year.

The actress won the award at the 14th edition of the event which held on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Eko Hotel and Suites.

The award was presented to the actress by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Dominic is an actress who has been part of the Nigerian film industry for 19 years. She made her acting debut in 1998 in the movie "A Time to Kill."

She is also popular for her roles in "The Meeting," "Fugitive," "All My Life," "Suru L'ere," "Iyore" among others.

Dominic is nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice award for her role in the Historical drama, "76."

Her 2017 movie "The Guest" is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.

Recent winners of the award include Kunle Afolayan and Omoni Oboli.