Rita Dominic Actress wins Nollywood personality of the year

Rita Dominic was named Sun Nollywood Personality of the year at the 2017 Sun Newspaper Awards.

Rita Dominic at the 2017 Sun Newspaper Award play

Rita Dominic at the 2017 Sun Newspaper Award

Nollywood Evolution of the Nigerian film industry

Rita Dominic has been named Sun Newspaper Nollywood personality of the year.

The actress won the award at the 14th edition of the event which held on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Eko Hotel and Suites.

The award was presented to the actress by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Dominic is an actress who has been part of the Nigerian film industry for 19 years. She made her acting debut in 1998 in the movie "A Time to Kill."

She is also popular for her roles in "The Meeting," "Fugitive," "All My Life," "Suru L'ere," "Iyore" among others.

Dominic is nominated for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice award for her role in the Historical drama, "76."

Rita Dominic for Mary Jane Ohobu

Her 2017 movie "The Guest" is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.

Recent winners of the award include Kunle Afolayan and Omoni Oboli.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries.

