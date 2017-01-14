20th Century Fox through Hugh Jacc has released the official synopsis for the upcoming Wolverine movie, titled "Logan."

The synopsis teases a weary Logan, an ailing Professor X and a young mutant.

Synopsis

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Directed by James Mangold, the film also stars Patrick Stewart, Stephen Merchant, Eriq La Salle, Elise Neal and Elizabeth Rodriguez.

About film

Set in the future of 2024, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men when a corporation lead by Nathaniel Essex is destroying the world leaving it to destruction, with Logan's healing abilities slowly fading away and Xavier's Alzheimer's forcing him to forget.

Logan must defeat Nathaniel Essex with the help of a young girl named Laura Kinney, a female clone of Wolverine.

Also known as "Wolverine 3," the upcoming superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics character, Wolverine, and is a sequel to 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and 2013's "The Wolverine."

The 10th installment in the X-Men series, the film marks the final portrayal of Jackman as the character.

"Logan" is scheduled for a March 3, 3017 release.