Razzies 2017 Full list of 'Winners'

The winners for the 37th Golden Raspberry Awards popularly known as Razzies has been announced, and Ben Affleck made the cut.

The awards ceremony honors the worst the film industry had to offer in the previous year, in this case, 2016.

The Golden Raspberry Awards are awarded based on votes from members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation.

Check out the full list of Razzie "winners" below.

Worst Picture

WINNER: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actor

WINNER: Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Worst Actress

WINNER: Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother's Day

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Worst Supporting Actress

WINNER: Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother's Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Worst Supporting Actor

WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

Worst Screen Combo

WINNER: Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2

Worst Director

WINNER: Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

Worst Screenplay

WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

Barry L. Bumstead Award (for the movie that lost a lot and cost a lot)

Misconduct (cost $11 million and made $15,150)

Razzie Redeemer Award

WINNER: Mel Gibson / Hacksaw Ridge