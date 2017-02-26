Razzies 2017 Full list of 'Winners'

The awards ceremony honors the worst the film industry had to offer in the previous year, in this case, 2016.
The Golden Raspberry Awards are awarded based on votes from members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation.
Check out the full list of Razzie "winners" below.
Worst Picture
WINNER: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
Worst Actor
WINNER: Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
Worst Actress
WINNER: Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother's Day
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
Worst Supporting Actress
WINNER: Kristen Wiig / Zoolander 2
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother's Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Worst Supporting Actor
WINNER: Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander 2
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
Worst Screen Combo
WINNER: Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander 2
Worst Director
WINNER: Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander 2
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
Worst Screenplay
WINNER: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Barry L. Bumstead Award (for the movie that lost a lot and cost a lot)
Misconduct (cost $11 million and made $15,150)
Razzie Redeemer Award
WINNER: Mel Gibson / Hacksaw Ridge