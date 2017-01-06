Rahama Sadau has released the trailer for her movie, "Rariya."

A Rahama Sadau movie, "Rariya" stars Rahama Sadau, Ali Nuhu, Hafsat Idris, Maryam Booth, Fati Washa, Sadik Sani Sadik among others.

The upcoming movie tells the story of some northern Nigerian school girls. It talks about life style, education and parenting.

ALSO READ: TOP 10 KANNYWOOD MOVIES OF 2016

It portrays how the rich and poor come to play the same game and how they fared. It depicts current trends in fashion, the tech-savvy young generation and various exploits in academics and vanity fair.

Directed by Yaseen Auwal, no release date has been announced.