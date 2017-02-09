Ramsey Nouah This is the perfect actor we think should play Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, Obi Emelonye announced that his newest movie is titled "Badamasi: Portrait of a General," and will follow an intimate portrait of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), the General that ruled Nigeria from August 1985 to August 1993.

At first pass, it's a great news, and then you wonder which Nollywood actor has what it takes to bring to life the handsome, enigmatic, 'conniving,' and charismatic political strategist, who is revered and equally feared by many?

Who better to bring the influential 'evil genius' to life than Nollywood veteran, Ramsey Nouah.

The two do not look alike, unless we are focusing on their obvious handsomeness. But this choice is motivated mainly by the fact that Nouah could pull off a military head of state or civilian in his sleep.

Nouah has had plenty of experience playing villains and heroes, and he recently played a young officer from the Middle Belt named Captain Joseph Dewa in the 2016 movie "76," a movie set five years after the Nigerian civil war.

True, Nouah doesn't actually look like the former military head of state, but all he needs to pull off the role is a few pounds and the ability to tap into the psyche of an enigmatic leader whose tenure saw the perpetuation of severe human right abuse.

Over the years, Nouah has proven that he is capable of bringing warmth to a character when he takes up the good guy role, and hostility when he goes villainous.

In movies like "Vuga," "Figurine," "Tempting Fate," "Private Storm," "76," "Across the Niger," "Silent Night," "The Pope Must Hear This" among others, the actor has shown that he can rock a military outfit, humanize a character, deliver depths of evil, be insidious, be effortlessly charming, and most of all, be an 'evil genius.'

Nouah is just as successful at making viewers swoon and quiver in fear as he is at making viewers laugh - you probably saw him in "30 Days in Atlanta."

There’s a kind of calculating intensity and charm that he displayed in movies that is perfectly suited for Ibrahim Babaginda in "Badamasi: Portrait of a General."

