Nollywood veteran Ramsey Nouah will take a leading role in an untitled upcoming action thriller.

The TV series which marks his comeback to the small screen will feature him alongside his "Vuga" and "Silent Night" co-actor, Segun Arinze.

The untitled series marks Nouah's first major TV series in 24 years. His last small screen appearance was in the 1993 "Fortunes," which featured him as Jeff Akin Thomas.

The 1993 series which ran for two years on The Nigerian Television Authority also starred Regina Askia, Liz Benson, Pat Attah, Lai Ashadele, Dolly Unachukwu among others.

Imoh Umoren, the director behind Lemon Green" (2009), "Have A Nice Day" (2013). "Hard Times," "Secondary" and "The Happyness Limited" is helming the upcoming action thriller, which will mark Nouah's return.

Nouah, Imoren and Arinze took to Instagram to share different hilarious videos of them on the set of the untitled production.

Nouah's latest movie is "76," a historical drama which stars him as a young officer from the Middle Belt, who gets into a romantic relationship with an O-level student from the South-eastern region.

Nouah's character in the movie already earned him the best actor award at the 2016 Africa International Film Festival Globe Awards and a 2017 AMVCA best actor nomination.

No further details have been revealed about the upcoming TV series.