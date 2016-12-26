Rahama Sadau :  Actress speaks out about 'malicious reports regarding her religion'

Rahama Sadau, who was recently expelled from Kannywood, has come out to respond to reports regarding her religion.

According to the actress, an audio recording has been making rounds especially on Whatsapp, on a supposed proposal that tempted her to change her religion in exchange for millions of Dollars and a role in a Hollywood movie.

In a statement released exclusively to Pulse, the actress addressed the issue stating her disappointment at the originator of the recording, and urged that its circulation be stopped.

"Shortly after my sudden expulsion from acting in films in Kannywood, vide a letter published inOctober 2016, an audio recording began making the rounds, especially on Whatsapp, on a supposed proposal that I had been tempted to change my religion in exchange for millions of Dollars and a role in a Hollywood movie. Words of harsh condemnation have accompanied this false statement.

Sadly,without clarification, respected elders and clerics resorted to writing about it on social media;condemning me, some advising me not to be swayed by this so called temptation.I am deeply saddened by this accusation, and the fact that it generated comments from society fathers and religious elders without verification. This has offended my family and friends, hence why I have been left with no choice, but to address this issue publicly.I hereby categorically state that the contents of the recording about me are baseless and untrue. It is merely a very poor attempt at defamation of character.

My work anywhere in the world remains strictly professional and the issue of my faith has never and will never be a bargaining tool, nor is it a clause in any terms and conditions in my engagements. Sadly Akon, who is of Senegalese origin, a Muslim and philanthropist to his country has also been dragged into this and been tagged an “infidel”by the media reports of some Islamic leaders.

Although the first audio is available, the engineer of this false statement did not state his name,attempts are still being made to identify the creator. In the interim, I urge those circulating the said malicious statement to please stop, and my well-wishers and relatives continue to offer their support and belief in my stand. Wherever my profession may lead me, I will be recognized and accepted first as an African, a Nigerian and I proudly respect my heritage, which is taking me places."

Sadau was recently expelled from Kannywood by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria for featuring in a romantic music video by Jos born singer, ClassiQ.