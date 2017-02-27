Pulse Nigeria Poll Pulse Readers say Big Brother Naija is an immoral show

Is Big Brother Naija an immoral show?

This has been a constant debate on social media since the reality show kicked off.

According to some Nigerians, the reality show is morally unjustifiable and is the most sexually explicit reality show ever in Africa.

In defense of the show, most of Big Brother Naija viewers have described the show as one that was created to simply entertain and not make an impact.

Pulse Movies asked our readers if they consider Big Brother Naija an immoral show.

48.3% of the readers consider the show immoral, 28.7 are indifferent to the show and advise those against the show to use their remotes.

Finally, 23.3% of the readers say the show isn't immoral, but an entertaining show.

ALSO: SEXUAL INDULGENCE HASN'T SAVED BIG BROTHER NAIJA HOUSEMATES

Currently in its sixth week, the show has had several obscene cases. These cases include Tboss baring her boobs on social media, Miyonse allegedly fingering Tboss, Soma and Gifty's sexual moments, CocoIce feeding Bassey with her boobs, the kissing festival among other sexual activities.

The 2017 edition of the reality show has without doubt been the most popular ever. Thanks to social media, you don't need to be a hardcore follower of the show to know what's happening in the house or be a part of the conversation.