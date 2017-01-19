Pulse List Top 10 dog movies for kids, family

Movies are one of the most fun and cheapest ways to bond as a family.

Watching movies is a great fun activity which the entire family can participate in e.g. you might have a movie night together on a particular night and then later on the whole family can discuss the movie, what made it or failed for each of you.

Since the invention of the silver screen, animals have always been featured in movies to pass messages. African folk fore and tales have also incorporated animals in their stories ranging from lions to hares depicting various human characters.

The greatest of all animal plays which was later translated into a movie has to be ‘the animal farm’ by George Orwell. The timeless play continue to stay relevant today highlighting current agendas afflicting the humans society.

Therefore is it not strange that Holly wood over the years have copied the same script and created several blockbusters movies starring Dogs as either as heroes or villains.

Here are top ten great dog movies of all time for kids and family.

Dalmatians 101

This is one of the most epic dog movies ever produced, the timeless American animated adventure film released in the year 1961 has proofed to be one of the best family movies.

The film tells the story of a litter of dalmatian puppies who are kidnapped by a cruel lady who wants to use their fur to make coats. Pongo and Perdita (Dog parents) set out to save their puppies from the kidnapper and end up rescuing 84 additional puppies who had also been kidnapped for their fur coats, bringing the total of dalmatians to 101.

Go watch it! No spoilers here, but one thing is for certain Kids will certainly go gaga over this movie packed with important life values such as kindness, bravery and compassion

Scooby Doo

Scooby Doo is one of the most popular dog sequel movies ever released. Released on June 14, 2002 the movie has continued to attract a loyal fan base until today.

The plot revolves around a group of four young adults and a dog who solve mysteries and in the process have great adventure.

Every episode is different and more exciting than the last and of course the dog is the funniest of all characters in the movie.

Old Yeller

It not a secret that almost all kids love pets’ right! However what most kids don’t know about is the responsibility that comes with taking care of a pet especially a dog. Old Yeller is a great movie that teaches us the responsibility of owning a pet, the high and lows that comes with owning and loving a dog.

Set in 1800 Old Yeller is a film about how a bond is formed between a young boy ‘Travis’ and a stray dog which he initially hated but with time loved dearly as the dog over and over again proved its worth.

Bolt

This is a 2008 American computer animated road-comedy-adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film's plot centers on a small white dog named Bolt who having spent his entire life on the set of a television series, thinks that he has super powers. When he believes that his human friend ‘Penn’, has been kidnapped, he sets out on a cross-country journey to "rescue" her.

This movie comes packed with moral values for the entire family such as importance of friendship, having an open mind to being real. In these times of ‘fake it till you make it’ Bolt is a fresh breath of air for the whole family.

Fox and the Hound

When Children are born they are pure of heart, they don’t recognize race, class nor status. However as they grow up, society start conditioning them to have prejudices and hate.

There is no other movie like ‘The Fox and the Hound’ which captures this concept and does so beautifully. Can a fox and a hound ever be true friends? This film is a story of true friendship between a fox and a hound and they overcome their differences.

This film will force you to examine your prejudices and get a chance to teach your kids about having an open mind.

Lady and the Tramp

This is considered perhaps one of Disney best dog films, this film centers around two dogs and highlights their importance in our lives and how Man best friends enriches our lives.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Have you ever wondered about the bond between pets? This film is about love and adventure

The film revolves around two pet dogs and a cat who just like human beings are different in character and looks.

The three pets have an epic adventure while trying to track their owner and in the process become even closer.

Best in the Show

This film will have the entire family rolling in laughter, the film tells the story of several hopeful dog owners who want to make sure their dogs win the blue ribbon at the most prestigious dog show.

The Adventure of Milo and Otis

This is one cute movie that has won the heart of dog and cat lovers in equal measure. The film is about an unlikely friendship between a cat named Milo and a dog named Otis who got separated and have a great adventure trying to find each other.

Iron Will

This is film about a dog which saves the day. After losing his dad a man enters a dog-sled race in order to win money and save their farm.

Bonus Movie

Lion King

Well this is not a dog movie but it is the best Disney animated film ever, this film has it all, it is funny, emotional, full of drama, and above all boosts of great animation and memorable songs! Once you watch this movie it will stay with you forever.