After few months hiatus, the third season of "Skinny Girl in Transit" returned on Friday, December 2, 2016.

Hardcore fans were excited as their favourite web characters had returned to 'kick off an interesting and dramatic season.'

While we can't outrightly deprecate the new season, we can't also describe it as its best.

Pulse Movies has put together five things we have noticed in the third season of "Skinny Girl in Transit."

1. Too much makeup

In comparison to the previous seasons, the "SGIT" returned with their makeup so much 'on fleek,' distracting, and maybe for some, ridiculous.

Makeup is one of those things that should be applied judiciously. But, for some reason, the makeup artist for "Skinny Girl in Transit 3" didn’t get the memo.

2. Where is Papa Tiwa?

It has been five episodes now, and Jude Chukwuka who plays Papa Tiwa on the show hasn't made an appearance. In the first episode, we were made to believe that he went on a training with his hot boss - a hot boss who takes Mama Tiwa's insecurity from zero to hundred.

3. Wosilat isn't funny

Almost everyone is trying too hard to be funny this season, but let's talk about Wosilat. For some reason, the use of her character for comic relief has always been a failure and this season, it is worse.

From her unnecessary makeup to her slapstick comedy, the character Wosilat is a major turnoff this season.

4. Mama Tiwa is still enough reason to refresh the YouTube show on Friday

Pulse Movies recently published an article on how the veterans saved Nollywood in 2016 , and that is what Ngozi Nwosu is to the third season of show; a saviour.

With all of its flaws, this season is held by the hilarious and talented actress, who still gives us reasons to refresh the YouTube page every Friday.

5. We need more men on the show

Mide was our favourite male character last season. With his poise, charisma and talent, Ayoola breathed life into the character Mide. It's season 3 and we can't explain where the writers are headed to with his character.

New characters Nathan and Mohammed have been added to the third season, however, we are yet to understand where we are headed to with their characters, five episodes into the season.

It would be a lot more interesting if producers of the show create strong male characters, or worked on the existing ones.

Note: It's time the writers found a new story for Hadiza and Didi. The two have done a great job as friends and colleagues of Tiwa who encourage, defend or piss her off everyday. It's time to redefine their 'job descriptions.'

Despite all of its flaws, it's another Friday and we would be refreshing Ndani TV YouTube channel to keep up with one of our favourite web series.