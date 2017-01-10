Pulse List 5 reasons to watch "King Invincible"

From Gabriel Afolayan to Tope Tedela, check out five reasons to watch the new Nollywood epic movie "King Invincible."

  • Published:
Tope Tedela and Gabriel Afolayan on set of new movie play

Tope Tedela and Gabriel Afolayan on set of new movie

(Instagram)

Showing At The Cinemas "King Invincible," "A United Kingdom," "Hacksaw Ridge"
Jude Chukwuka 1 thing you probably don't know about actor's role in "King Invincible"
"King Invincible" Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade attend premiere
"King Invincible" Movie featuring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel to premiere January 4
Gabriel Afolayan Actor describes role in Airtel commercial as most memorable yet
Pulse List 12 things to expect from Nollywood in 2017
"King Invincible" Movie featuring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel to premiere in January
Pulse List 2016 Top 5 trailers of 2016
Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017
Pulse Movie Review Riveting fight scenes and stirring performances make "King Invincible" enjoyable

It is not everyday you get to saw an epic movie in the cinema. It is also not everyday a filmmaker decides to make his directorial debut with an epic movie.

On January 6, 2017, Femi Adisa's directorial debut, "King Invincible" made its debut in cinemas, kicking off the cinema year for Nollywood.

With the posters and trailers, you probably have grasped that this is unlike most Nollywood you have seen in the cinema. While it tells a love story, it is an epic movie, and it is different.

The movie stars talented actors including Gabriel Afolayan, Tope Tedela, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Adbul, Toyin Alausa, Bimbo Manuel, Segun Dada and more.

Pulse Movies have put up five reasons why you should see the movie.

1. Tope Tedela

The talented Tedela waltzed into the Nigerian film industry and became popular for his role in "A Mile from Home," a role which earned him an Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award in 2014.

He has since then taken up and perfectly interpreted several distinct roles with flying colours, and "King Invincible" is no different.

In the epic movie, the actor comes on screen with a gravity and charisma so suitable for his character Taari.

King Invincible Movie Premiere play

King Invincible Movie Premiere

 

ALSO READ: TOPE TEDELEA: THE NOLLYWOOD CHARMER

2. Gabriel Afolayan

Gabriel Afolayan is an actor. He is one of those actors who give you a cinematic experience with every single word and gesture from them.

Afolayan as Adetiba is charming and one of the most beautiful things about the movie. Afolayan shows off his peculiar intensity, and it is enough reason to see the movie.

King Invincible Movie Premiere play

King Invincible Movie Premiere

 

ALSO READ: HOW THE VETERANS SAVED NOLLYWOOD IN 2016 [OPINION]

3. The Fight Scenes

The most beautiful thing about the fight scenes is the fact that the scenes aren’t exaggerated.  It is well-made, and the actors, especially Tedela and Afolayan, deliver those scenes with so much ease.

Adisa created realistic and exciting visually beautiful fight scenes.

  play

ALSO READ: FIGHT SCENES AND STIRRING PERFORMANCES MAKE "KING INVINCIBLE" ENJOYABLE - PULSE MOVIE REVIEW

4. Nominated for Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award Best Costume

"King Invincible" has been nominated for Best Costume Designer for the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.

And just before the award holds in March 2017, there is a reason to see what Obijie Oru, who won the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Best Costumer Designer award for her work on "October 1," created in "King Invincible."

King Invincible Movie Premiere play

King Invincible Movie Premiere

 

ALSO READ: THE NOLLYWOOD NOBODY WANTS IN 2017 [OPINION]

5. Jude Chukwuka

The actor who is popular for shows like "Skinny Girl in Transit" and "The Governor" plays the role of "The Wise Man" in the epic movie.

A consultant was hired to teach the Igbo-born actor how to speak the Yoruba language, and he did justice to his role, mastering the native language.

King Invincible Movie Premiere play

King Invincible Movie Premiere

 

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Golden Globes 2017 Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, "Atlanta," "The Crown,"...bullet
2 Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017bullet
3 Golden Globes 2017 Tracee Ellis Ross is the 1st black woman to win...bullet

Movies

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in new musical movie
"La La Land" 12 things you should know about musical drama leading awards season
Actress Meryl Streep poses with The Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 8, 2017
Meryl Streep Donald Trump, Piers Morgan, George Clooney react to Golden Globes speech
La La Land leads BAFTA 2017
BAFTA 2017 "La La Land," Meryl Streep, Moonlight among nominees
Fake Ibaka Channel
Ibaka TV Streaming platform dissociates itself from fraudulent YouTube channel