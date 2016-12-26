Pulse List 2016 :  3 Kannywood producers you should know

There were several producers who made sure 2016 saw memorable projects were produced in the Hausa language film industry popularly known as Kannywood.

In compiling this list, Pulse Movies, industry professionals and Kannywood movie enthusiasts came together to decide who deserved to be recognised.

Here’s a list of 3 Kannywood producers you should know (in no particular order).

1. Abdul Amart

Notable films released this year: “Mijin Biza”, “Afra”

2. Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Notable films released this year: “Takanas Ta Kano”, “Daga Murna”

3. Muktar Bello Ismail (Young Boy)

Notable films released this year: “Maula”, “Ali Yaga Ali”, “Gidan Kitso”