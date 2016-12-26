Home > Movies >

Pulse List 2016 :  3 Kannywood producers you should know

Pulse List 2016 3 Kannywood producers you should know

Here are some of the people who played key roles in the making of some of Kannywood's biggest movies this year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Afra play

"Afra" movie poster

(Facebook)

Pulse List 2016 Top 10 Kannywood actors, actress of 2016
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 must-watch Kannywood movies of 2016
Pulse List 2016 Top 7 Kannywood directors of 2016
Rahama Sadau 10 things you should know about actress
Rahama Sadau Actress speaks out about 'malicious reports regarding her religion'

There were several producers who made sure 2016 saw memorable projects were produced in the Hausa language film industry popularly known as Kannywood.

In compiling this list, Pulse Movies, industry professionals and Kannywood movie enthusiasts came together to decide who deserved to be recognised.

Here’s a list of 3 Kannywood producers you should know (in no particular order).

1. Abdul Amart

Abdul Amart play

Abdul Amart

(Instagram)

 

Notable films released this year: “Mijin Biza”, “Afra”

ALSO READ: Top 10 must-watch Kannywood movies of 2016

2. Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Notable films released this year: “Takanas Ta Kano”, “Daga Murna”

3. Muktar Bello Ismail (Young Boy)

Maula play

"Maula"

(YouTube)

 

Notable films released this year: “Maula”, “Ali Yaga Ali”, “Gidan Kitso

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

Top 3

1 Rahama Sadau Actress speaks out about 'malicious reports regarding her...bullet
2 Pulse Movie Review "A Trip to Jamaica" tries too hard to amusebullet
3 "The Wedding Party" Watch Banky W, Adesua Etomi, RMD in trailerbullet

Movies

"The Ngee Show"
“The Ngee Show” 12 dos and don'ts when travelling this holiday season
Sola Sobowale 5 reasons to love talented veteran
"Alien: Covenant"
"Alien: Covenant" Micheal Fassbender, Noomi Rapace return in 1st trailer for sequel
Jenifa's Dairy
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 11: "Busted"