Pulse List 2016 :  3 Kannywood producers you should know

Here are some of the people who played key roles in the making of some of Kannywood's biggest movies this year.
In compiling this list, Pulse Movies, industry professionals and Kannywood movie enthusiasts came together to decide who deserved to be recognised.
Here’s a list of 3 Kannywood producers you should know (in no particular order).
Notable films released this year: “Mijin Biza”, “Afra”
ALSO READ: Top 10 must-watch Kannywood movies of 2016
Notable films released this year: “Takanas Ta Kano”, “Daga Murna”
Notable films released this year: “Maula”, “Ali Yaga Ali”, “Gidan Kitso”
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.