Pulse List 10 Nollywood movies with best, worst plot twists

There are great plot twists and there are also terrible ones, and Nollywood has had them all.

Every movie lover has experienced it - a ruinously bad plot twist that has no effect and a twist that confounds and pleases at the same time.

An obvious twist leads to a bored viewer while a far-fetched one births a disbelieving viewer.

Pulse Movies has put together 10 Nollywood movies with a plot twist that was either ultimate, ridiculous or badly executed.

In no particular order, here we go;

1. "The CEO"

It was written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Kunle Afolayan, so of course, there is a movie twist. However, this twist which should have been an ultimate one, failed to achieve its set out goal.

There was no impact. It wasn't delivered or executed with the punch which it should have been done with.

The movie follows five top executives from across Africa who are dispatched on a one-week leadership retreat by a multinational telecommunications firm, Transwire, to determine which one to appoint as the firm’s new CEO.

Things take a different turn when one-by-one, the executives are eliminated in sudden death circumstances, and the finger falls on the surviving executives as prime suspects.

As usual, the killer is the one you least expect; in this case, the major twist doesn't confound or impress.

2. "Festival of Fire"

Taking us back to 2002, the movie followed a village which sacrificed twins, until Christianity came in through a church.

For a great part of the movie, Saint Obi as a village chief priest was focused on killing the nun Regina Askia, until he realizes that she is his twin sister.

It may sound like a cliché plot, but in 2002, it was the ultimate plot twist that left viewers satisfied and impressed.

ALSO READ: 4 NOLLYWOOD MOVIES WITH GLARING SIMILAR PLOT

3. "Stalker"

It is a slight plot twist, but a twist nevertheless. The twist leaves you confounded. It isn't the best. It is just surprising.

In the Moses Inwang movie, Michael is suspected throughout the film to be the stalker, only to be redeemed as we discovered that every act was a coincidence, and Kaylah was actually the stalker.

4. "October 1"

Definitely not the most intense twist of your life.

It's a Kunle Afolayan movie, so, a twist was expected. For some, it was shocking to find out that Prince Aderopo was the killer. For others who figured out the twist midway into the movie, it was expected.

ALSO READ: 10 AMAZING MAKEUP EFFECTS IN FILM BY HAKEEM

5. "Road to Yesterday"

A modern-day love story, the movie tells the story of a couple Victoria and Izu (Played by Nigerian-British actor, Oris Erhuerho and Genevieve Nnaji), desperate to mend their marriage on a road trip to a relative’s funeral.

After over 90 minutes, viewers found out that their who evening was a lie. It's a cliche kind of twist, but, it saved the movie.

It left viewers shocked, some angry and some impressed. Either way, a feeling was evoked when viewers found out that Victoria was living out most of the events in her dream.

6. "King Invincible"

Probably the best plot twist on this list. It is also one that redeems the movie of any of its screenplay faults. For most of the film, viewers anticipate Taari's healing and his coronation.

The biggest twist comes when they realize that he isn't the chosen one, and are saved a predictable and straightforward story.

ALSO READ: 6 FEMALE ACTORS WHO TRANSFORMED FOR A MOVIE ROLE

7. "Fifty"

Finding out Jamal is Tola's son wasn't a punching twist. It was just a twist that was aimed at surprising the viewers and generating the shock effect.

While it was a surprising one, a shocking feeling didn't come with it.

8. "Gbomo Gbomo Express"

That moment when the film flashes back and viewers discover that Austin Mba has been the master planner of the entire kidnap incident.

The "Gbomo Gbomo Express" twist can be described as intelligent. Finding out that the $30 million ransom was been paid to Mba was surprising and exciting.

Despite its few faults, the plot twist saves the movie.



ALSO READ: 10 THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER SAY TO A TRUE NOLLYWOOD FAN10 THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER SAY TO A TRUE NOLLYWOOD FAN

9. "Finding Mercy"

It wasn't a twist that saved a movie. It was just a twist.

The twist came when Blossom Chukwujekwu's character realized that the little girl he stole during a robbery session actually belongs to his boss Daniel Olatunji (Desmond Elliot.)

10. "Rumour Has It"

A ridiculous twist... Yes, it is a web series, but it is a Nollywood production that had to make this list.

The supposed twist in "Rumour Has It" is Obi's personal assistant Ranti being the snitch that has been dishing out juicy details of her life to a rival blogger, Sylvia.

The twist that didn't come off as a surprise and triggered no bewildering moment. It was one viewers could have done without.