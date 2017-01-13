Pulse List 10 best on-screen friendships ever

Who are your favourite on-screen friendships? Check out 10 best on-screen friendships ever in Nollywood.

  Published:
Best Nollywood on-screen friendships play

Best Nollywood on-screen friendships

These ladies and men may have had a  fictional friendship, but their on-screen chemistry and bond were totally entertaining and lovable.

In reality, the importance of having the best girl or male friend is not overrated, as everyone needs someone to share their secrets with, defend them and stick with them.

Pulse Movies has put up a list of 10 great on-screen friendships ever.

In no particular order, here we go;

1. Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouah and Rita Dominic in "Fugitive"

play

In life, every friend needs a reliable friend by their side for both the highs and lows that they will inevitably face, and in "Fugitive," Nnaji, Nouah and Dominic offered each other that kind of friendship.

2. Banky W and Ikechukwu in "The Wedding Party"

play

It's not that kind of intense friendship, but it's worth making it on this list.

Despite Shola's mistakes, he had a relatable relationship with Dozie.

Everyone has that amazing but 'destructive' friend who always find a way to ruin things without having any ill intention.

So when a drunk Shola handed the wrong flash drive to the wedding planner in "The Wedding Party," it was believable.

3. Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Ekeinde and Stella Damasus in "Games Women Play"

play

They may not be perfect friends, but the relationship between Candace, Emma and Yvonne offered the most entertainment in the movie.

And even when things turned sour between Yvonne and Candace, it was still engaging to watch.

ALSO READ: 6 NOLLYWOOD MOVIES WITH BEST KISSING SCENES

4. Genevieve Nnaji, Omoni Oboli and Nse Ikpe-Etim in "Bursting Out"

Nse Ikpe-Etim, Omoni Oboli and Genevieve Nnaji in 'Bursting Out' play

Nse Ikpe-Etim, Omoni Oboli and Genevieve Nnaji in 'Bursting Out'

Friends that consider 'finding you a husband' their life goal and matchmake you with 'highly recommended' men can usually be annoying, but still amazing in a good way.

Zara, Tina and Ini are smart, strong and despite Tina and Ini's obsession with finding a man for Zara, they are independent.

Their friendship is one that most female, especially single audiences, can identify with the most, as they successfully portray a realistic friendship on-screen.

5. Jenifa and Toyosi in "Jenifa's Diary"

play

From dishing out the perfect advice, putting up with Jenifa after she arrived Lagos and her apartment unannounced, correcting her grammar among others, Toyosi and Jenifa were always there for each other.

There were no unnecessary bants, just a believable on-screen friendship that made it easy to love their characters.

ALSO READ: JENIFA IS THE MOST INFLUENTIAL TV CHARACTER IN NIGERIA

6. Ramsey Nouah and Daniel K Daniel in "76"

play

Beneath the boss-employee relationship, Corporal Obi and Captain Dewe had a friendship that was based on understanding and respect.

And against all odds, Obi took a step to Suzy prove her husband's innocence.

ALSO READ: 7 NOLLYWOOD ACTORS WHEN THEY STARTED VS NOW

7. Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme

play

Don't ever underestimate the mischievousness of the duo popularly known as Aki and Pawpaw.

In at least 50% of their movies, Ikidieze and Iheme have been drawn to each other by their mutual love for humour and mischief, and for every time they were cast as friends in a movie, they brought on a chemistry that made them the best on-screen friends for comedy movie lovers.

8.  Enyinna Nwigwe, Basorge Tariah, Femi Brainard and John Njamah in 'Bachelors.'

play Enyinna Nwigwe in "Bachelors"

Years ago, lots of TV lovers stayed up awake to follow the bants that came with TJ SAVAGE, Teddy, Bode and  Femi's friendship.

Their contrasting personalities and mutual respect for each other made their relationship one to admire. It was also one of the high points of the TV series.

ALSO READ: REMEMBERING THE DAYS OF "BACHELORS"

9. Abimbola Craig and Abisola in "Skinny Girl in Transit"

play

Their friendship reminds viewers the importance of having a best girlfriend who is always willing to take your side, and help you take down an enemy.

There is no jealousy or judgement between Tiwa and Dida, just moments of perfect comebacks directed at Hadiza.

ALSO READ: 5 THINGS WE NOTICED ABOUT "SKINNY GIRL IN TRANSIT" SEASON 3

Who are your favourite on-screen friendships?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

