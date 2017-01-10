Prince James Uche Veteran actor returns to the hospital, son thanks Nigerians for donations

On January 3, 2017, Nollywood veteran Prince James Uche, who has been ill for over two years now, was evicted from the hospital for not being able to pay his bills.

His son made and released a video appealing to the public for financial support to aid the actor's treatement. Following his appeal, people reached out and offered financial support.

On January 9, 2017, the actor's son announced that the actor has returned to the hospital to continue receiving treatment, and thanked Nigerians for their help.

"GOOD MORNING NIGERIANS HOME & ABROAD,THE SERENITY PRAYERS WAS IN OUR HEARTS THE WHOLE TIME AND THAT HELPED GUIDE US THROUGH," he wrote.

"WITHOUT YOUR CONTINOUS PRAYERS AND DONATIONS...WE WULDNT HAVE MADE IT...BY THE GRACE OF GOD,MY FAMILY WILL NEVER SHED TEARS AGAIN BECAUSE YOU ALL SENT MY DAD BACK TO THE HOSPITAL TO CONTINUE HIS TREATMENT WITH YOUR SUPPORT...GOD BLESS YOU ALL ABUNDANTLY IN JESUS NAME...AMEN!....

"PLS KINDLY SUPPORT VIA PRINCE JAMES UCHE-ZENITHBANK-ACCT-1001063788 ...OR..http://mk2.gofund.me/saveprincejamesucheteam?rcid=15d8 ....INFO CALL-TORINO EMEKA OJUKWU-08023200557...EJIRO OKURAME--08030519374. PLS LET 2017 BE OUR DADDY'S TESTIMONY YEAR...GOD BLESS YOU ALL...AMEN...#SAVEPRINCEJAMESUCHETEAM #chiefejirookurame SIGNED--UCHE JNR JAMES UCHE"

The actor who has been in the hospital for a year and nine months is in need of over 15 million naira for kidney transplant and eye surgery in India.

In 2016, Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the actor in the hospital, soliciting for fund from the public.

In 2015, following the death of Nollywood actor, Muna Obiekwe, reports of Prince James Uche's state of health surfaced online.

While the reports had stated that the actor was facing possible eviction, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) claimed to have paid off his hospital bills and house rent.

Pulse Nigeria reached out to the actor, who denied receiving any help from the AGN , and pleaded with Nigerians to help him.

Prince James Uche is popular for movies including "Lost Kingdom," "True Vindication," "Igodo" among others.

Account details: Prince James Uche, Zenith bank plc 1001063788.