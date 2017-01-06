When "Pretty Little Liars" returns for its final season on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, viewers will finally discover the identity of A.D.

In a new trailer for the final season, Mona is heard saying, "We swim around in this fishbowl like we're in control. We are not. There’s always been somebody watching, manipulating."

“We’re out of our league. All of us," one of the girls add.

Set in the small town of Rosewood, the series have followed the lives of four girls, Spencer Hastings, Aria Montgomery, Hanna Marin, and Emily Fields, whose clique fell apart after the disappearance of their leader, Alison DiLaurentis.

One year later, the estranged friends were reunited as they began receiving messages from a mysterious figure named "A" who threatened to expose their deepest secrets, including ones they thought only Alison knew.

At first, they thought it was Alison herself, but after her body was found, the girls realized that someone else was planning on ruining their lives.

It was confirmed on August 29, 2016, that the upcoming season would be the series' final season.

Over the past seasons, the show took fans over different turns and twists as the girls tried to solve several mysteries, including A's identity.

Fans can expect a wedding, return of familiar faces including Wren, Paige, Melissa, Charlotte, and more when the show returns for its finale season.

The series finale will be a 2-hour-episode.