Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

Walt Disney Pictures has released a new synopsis for the upcoming"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."

The synopsis for the upcoming American fantasy film, and the fifth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series teases lots of adventure and a movie worth anticipating.

Synopsis

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazer (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea – notably Jack.

Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Benton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy.

At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifull small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has never faced.

The fifth installment stars Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom and Kevin McNall. The film also stars Javier BardemBrenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario.

About film

Captain Jack Sparrow is pursued by an old rival, Captain Salazar, who along with his crew of ghost pirates has escaped from the Devil's Triangle, and is determined to kill every pirate at sea. Jack seeks the Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that grants its possessor total control over the seas, in order to defeat Salazar.

Set to be released on May 26, 2017, the film was directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

